American Pecan Council Showcases the Versatility and Health Benefits of America’s Native Nut

Founded in 2016, the American Pecan Council (APC) is a collective of passionate growers and shellers committed to growing, harvesting, and processing America’s only major native tree nut – the American pecan. This festive season, APC is excited to showcase the exceptional health benefits, rich history, and culinary versatility of pecans in collaboration with renowned nutrition expert Kavita Devgan and premier Hyatt restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Kavita Devgan, acclaimed for her expertise in nutrition and wellness, has specially curated a festive menu that celebrates the unique flavor and nutritional power of American pecans. Featuring a diverse range of dishes—from indulgent starters to decadent desserts—this menu promises diners a healthy and flavorful festive dining experience.

The Health Advantage of Pecans

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, scientific evidence suggests, though does not prove, that eating 1.5 ounces of nuts like pecans daily as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. A single serving of pecans (28g) boasts 12g of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, making them a perfect choice for modern, health-conscious diets.

Expanding Horizons in India

Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative for the American Pecan Council, emphasized the growing popularity of pecans globally and their immense potential in India. “With their natural goodness and versatility, pecans have become a staple in modern diets worldwide. We envision similar trends in India as discerning consumers discover the nut’s incredible taste, health benefits, and versatility. This partnership with Hyatt restaurants offers diners a unique opportunity to savor indulgent yet nutritious dishes during the festive season,” said Mr. Saran.

Where to Find American Pecans