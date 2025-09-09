People Forum of India Appoints Raj Kumar Sharma as Punjab State Chairman

Chandigarh, September 9, 2025:

People Forum of India (National Bharat Sevak Samaj), a Government of India organisation, has appointed Shri Raj Kumar Sharma as the Punjab State Chairman. The appointment was made by Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman and In-charge of Organisation & Administration, with the approval of the National Chairman, Dr. Manimozhiyaan.

In this role, Shri Raj Kumar Sharma will lead the Forum’s initiatives in Punjab, focusing particularly on flood relief and rehabilitation work. He will work in close coordination with the State Government and public volunteers to carry out welfare programmes and ensure timely support to affected communities.

Welcoming Mr. Sharma, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa said, “We are pleased to have Shri Raj Kumar Sharma take charge as Punjab State Chairman of People Forum of India. Punjab is facing a grave challenge due to floods, and this appointment comes at a crucial time. Under his leadership, we will strengthen our relief operations, expand our volunteer base, and deliver timely assistance to families in need. His dedication and commitment will add strength to our mission of serving the people with care and resilience.”

Expressing his commitment to the responsibility, Shri Raj Kumar Sharma said, “I thank People Forum of India and Dr. Bhargav Mallapa for entrusting me with this responsibility. Punjab is going through difficult times, and I will work with complete dedication to support the people of the state. Along with our volunteers, we will soon launch a three-day relief drive across flood-affected districts to ensure that help reaches those who need it most. Through collective efforts and community participation, I look forward to strengthening the Forum’s role and impact in Punjab.”

People Forum of India (National Bharat Sevak Samaj) has been working across the country to support disaster relief, social welfare, and community development. The appointment of Shri Raj Kumar Sharma reflects the organisation’s commitment to stand with the people of Punjab in this crisis and extend much-needed support to affected families.