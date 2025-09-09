Auditoria.AI Launches SmartResearch™, the First Conversational AI Financial Analyst for Enterprise Finance

San Jose, CA – September 9, 2025 — Auditoria.AI, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of Auditoria SmartResearch™, a breakthrough conversational, agentic AI finance analyst that delivers instant, explainable, decision-ready insights from ERP systems, inboxes, and trusted external data sources. By combining internal and external intelligence with built-in explainability, SmartResearch delivers instant, decision-ready insights and deep research that transforms finance from reactive reporting to strategic foresight.

Previewed at the Gartner CFO Summit and launching at Workday Rising 2025, SmartResearch represents the next evolution of Auditoria’s agentic AI platform. Purpose-built for FP&A and Strategic Finance teams, SmartResearch combines enterprise ERP data with commercial financial intelligence feeds, giving finance teams an always-on analyst that can answer day-to-day questions and deliver deeper research-driven insights.

Early benchmarks from enterprise pilots show transformational impact. Finance teams reported reductions of up to 80 percent in time spent gathering data, forecasting cycles that ran three to five times faster, and as much as a 50 percent increase in captured early payment discounts. These results demonstrate that SmartResearch is an enterprise-ready analyst delivering measurable business value at scale.

“For too long, finance teams have been constrained by the limits of spreadsheets, pivot tables, and static reports,” said Adina Simu, Chief Product and Commercial Officer, Co-Founder at Auditoria.AI. “SmartResearch changes that reality forever. It is the first conversational AI financial analyst that works alongside finance leaders, instantly surfacing insights, identifying risks, and providing foresight with transparency and trust. With this offering, we are empowering finance with the intelligence they need to lead business strategy, not just report on it.”

Redefining financial analysis

At its core, SmartResearch offers a conversational AI interface that allows finance teams to ask questions in natural language and receive instant, finance-ready answers. Unlike static dashboards or pivot tables, it generates dynamic visualizations, charts, tables, and forecasts on demand.

Combined with ERP and EPM integration across industry leaders such as Workday, Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft, while providing predictive and prescriptive analytics, and explainable outputs with traceability, SmartResearch provides finance teams with both speed and confidence in every decision. By performing deep research that unites enterprise data with insights and market signals from providers including S&P Capital IQ, Moody’s, Refinitiv, FRED, Trading Economics, and BLS. SmartResearch gives finance teams expanded visibility and foresight well beyond the limits of ERP and EPM data alone.

SmartResearch delivers every insight with built-in transparency. Each response includes full source lineage showing exactly which ERP records were used, a confidence score to indicate reliability, and a reasoning chain that explains how the conclusion was reached. By embedding explainability at the core, SmartResearch ensures recommendations are auditable and trustworthy, accelerating decision cycles without sacrificing compliance or confidence.

Transformational impact for the Office of the CFO

Finance leaders using SmartResearch report accelerated insight generation, with actionable results delivered in seconds instead of waiting on data teams or manual reports. Forecast accuracy improves as SmartResearch leverages real-time ERP and external market data, while proactive risk mitigation highlights collections risk and missed payment opportunities before they escalate. The result is higher strategic focus for finance teams and increased transparency, with every recommendation fully traceable and backed by clear data lineage.

Practical applications of SmartResearch span the full spectrum of finance. Teams can instantly identify top vendors by spend or track trends over time by department or ledger. Cash flow forecasting is generated in real time, broken out by business unit or quarter. Collection teams can pinpoint aging invoices and high-risk accounts with recommended actions for mitigation, while operational analysis reveals missed discounts and approval delays. SmartResearch also taps into trusted external forecasts, such as interest rate projections, to assess macroeconomic impact on enterprise performance.

Building on strong momentum

The launch of SmartResearch comes as Auditoria continues to expand its ecosystem and gain industry recognition. Recent milestones include its role as a founding partner in Workday’s AI Agent Partner Network, expanded Oracle Cloud ERP support, and recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Finance. Together, these achievements underscore Auditoria’s leadership in shaping the future of AI-powered finance.

Availability

As part of Auditoria’s agentic AI solutions, SmartResearch is now available immediately via the Auditoria Console. Enterprises can request a demo today and experience the future of finance decision-making.