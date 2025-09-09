UNOde50 Expands in the U.S. with New Online Partnerships at Bloomingdale’s and ShopSimon

New York, NY – September 9, 2025 – Spanish jewelry brand UNOde50 is strengthening its digital footprint in the U.S. by joining the online marketplaces of Bloomingdale’s and ShopSimon, two leading destinations for premium and luxury retail. This expansion marks an important step in the brand’s North American growth strategy.

Launching on Bloomingdales.com, customers will now have access to a curated selection of UNOde50’s bestselling designs – pieces celebrated for their bold personality and handcrafted character – delivered with the world-class service that has made Bloomingdale’s an iconic name in fashion and lifestyle.

“Being present on the Bloomingdale’s marketplace represents not only a growth opportunity for us, but also a natural alignment with a platform that shares our values of quality, design, and exclusivity,” said Javier González de Vega, Head of Marketplace at UNOde50. “This step is part of a broader strategy to position UNOde50 as a global reference in contemporary jewelry, enhancing our visibility on selective digital channels.”

In addition, UNOde50 is joining ShopSimon, the digital marketplace from Simon Property Group. This partnership allows the brand to give a “second life” to products from previous seasons, while remaining true to its distinctive positioning, aesthetic, and values.

These new alliances build on UNOde50’s existing partnerships with online marketplaces including Nordstrom, El Corte Inglés, Palacio de Hierro, Amazon, Macy’s, and TikTok Shop.

Beyond e-commerce, UNOde50 maintains a strong physical presence in over 70 countries, with more than 90 branded stores and hundreds of wholesale partners worldwide. In every channel, the brand continues to reinforce its evolving identity: emotional, natural, aspirational, and unmistakably bold.