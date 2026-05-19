Prann Sharma Appointed BRICS Chamber Director General

New Delhi, May 19: Prann Sharma has assumed charge as the Director General of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, marking a key leadership change aimed at strengthening business and trade cooperation among BRICS nations.

In his new role, Sharma is expected to focus on expanding international partnerships, promoting investment opportunities, and enhancing economic collaboration among member countries.

The BRICS Chamber works to build stronger ties between emerging economies by encouraging trade dialogue, business networking, and joint growth initiatives.

Officials noted that the appointment comes at a time when global economies are increasingly looking to diversify partnerships and strengthen resilience amid shifting geopolitical conditions.

Sharma will be working with stakeholders across government and industry to further the chamber’s objectives and support long-term economic cooperation within the BRICS framework.