Q3 results of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited

Noida, India, January 18, 2024: IndiaMARTInterMESH Limited (referred to as “IndiaMART” or the “Company”), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2023.

Q3 FY2024 vs. Q3 FY2023

§ Consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs.305 Crore, YoY growth of 21% § Standalone Revenue from Operations of Rs.291 Crore, YoY growth of 21 % § StandaloneEBITDA at Rs. 87 Crore representing EBITDA margin of 30% § Consolidated Cash generated from Operations at Rs. 106Crore

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Q3 FY2024):

IndiaMART reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs. 305Crore as compared to Rs. 251 Crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a growth of 21%.This includes IndiaMART Standalone Revenue of Rs. 291 Crore and Busy Infotech Revenue of Rs 13 Crore,registeringa growth of 21% and 26% respectively on YoY basis.

Collections from Customer grew to Rs. 332 Crore for the quarter and Deferred Revenue as on December 31,2023 increased to Rs. 1,270 Crore representing a YoY growth of 25%.

Net Profit for the quarter was at Rs.82Crore representing margin of 24%.

Cash Flow from Operations for the quarter was at Rs.106Crore.Cash and Investments balance stood at Rs. 2,039Crore as on December31, 2023.

Standalone Financial Highlights (Q3 FY2024):

Standalone Revenue from Operations of IndiaMART grew to Rs. 291 Crore as compared to Rs. 240 Crore last year representing a growth of 21%. The growth was primarily driven by improvement in realization from existing customers and 9% increase in number of paying subscription suppliers.

Collections from Customergrew to Rs. 316 Crore for the quarter and Deferred Revenue as on December 31, 2023 increased to Rs. 1,229 Crore representing a YoY growth of 24%.

EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs. 87 Crore representing an EBITDA margin of 30%.

Net Profit for the quarter was at Rs. 92 Crorerepresenting margin of 28%.

Operational Highlights (Q3 FY2024):

IndiaMART registered traffic of 272 million and Unique business enquiries of23 million in Q3 FY24; representing a YoY growth of 9% and 4% respectively. Supplier Storefronts grew to7.8 million, an increase of 5% YoY, and paying subscription suppliers grew to212Krepresenting net addition of 1,826 subscribers during the quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, said:

We are pleased to report modest growth in revenue, deferred revenue, and healthy operating margins in the third quarter. We continue to focus on enhancing customer experience on our platform and drive deeper penetration of paying customers across cities, enabling businesses to grow online. We remain confident of sustained profitable growth and cash flows as we leverage market opportunities amidst increasing digital adoption by businesses.

Q3FY2024 Performance Metrics: Standalone Basis

Particulars Unit Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Total Income (Rs. Crore) 330 287 15% 313 5% Revenue from Operations (Rs. Crore) 291 240 21% 281 4% EBITDA (Rs. Crore) 87 70 25% 81 8% EBITDA Margin % 30% 29% 29% Other Income (Rs. Crore) 39 47 -18% 32 19% Profit Before Tax (Rs. Crore) 119 110 8% 107 12% Profit Before Tax Margin % 36% 38% 34% Net Profit for the period (Rs. Crore) 92 82 12% 83 11% Net Profit Margin % 28% 28% 26% Collections from Customers (Rs. Crore) 316 273 16% 321 -2% Cashflow from Operations (Rs. Crore) 105 114 -7% 101 4% Deferred Revenue (Rs. Crore) 1,229 991 24% 1205 2% Cash and Investments (Rs. Crore) 1,890 1,980 -5% 1,766 7% Paying Subscription Suppliers (In Thousands) 212 194 9% 210 1% Unique Business Enquiries (In Million) 23 22 4% 24 -6%

Q3 FY24 Earnings Conference Call

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd will host earnings webinar for investors and analysts on Thursday, 18th January 2024 at 17:00 hours IST to discuss its results and developments for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The senior management of the company will be present to address the webinar.