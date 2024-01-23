Thermo Fisher Scientific Appoints Srinath Venkatesh as Managing Director for India and South Asia

Mumbai, January 23, 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announces the appointment of Srinath Venkatesh as Managing Director, India and South Asia, for the company.

Srinath Venkatesh steps into this pivotal role with a vision to advance Thermo Fisher’s growth and operations in India, while enhancing customer value creation. Prior to joining Thermo Fisher, he served as the President, Danaher for their India operations. In his previous roles, he has held senior leadership positions including Managing Director- India & SEA for Cepheid and DBS Leader for Danaher Corporation. He has also held significant business leadership positions at GE Capital and GE Lighting including Country leader and CEO of GE Bangladesh.

His visionary leadership, proven track record in business expansion and strategic focus on technology and innovation will drive Thermo Fisher toward the next phase of robust and sustained growth.

Reflecting on the leadership transition, Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Thermo Fisher Scientific said, “India’s resilient economy has a high growth trajectory and highlights the significance of a progressive approach, despite signs of a global economic slowdown. With an industry-leading presence in the country, Thermo Fisher Scientific is well-positioned to contribute to priority sectors such as healthcare, pharma and biopharma, renewable energy and semiconductor manufacturing. Srinath’s extensive experience of over 30 years in driving commercial excellence across industrial and capital businesses, will be instrumental in leveraging our scale in high-growth and emerging markets and elevating our impact in India’s evolving landscape.” Expressing his thoughts on the appointment, Srinath Venkatesh said, “I am truly humbled and honored to join Thermo Fisher Scientific and privileged to lead the India and South Asia operations. India’s vast addressable market presents attractive opportunities. With its scale and depth of capabilities, accelerated investments in innovation and a focus on expanding its localization strategy, Thermo Fisher is contributing to the country’s scientific and technological progress.” “I am excited about the possibilities ahead as Thermo Fisher continues to make a meaningful impact through its purpose-driven Mission and unwavering commitment to delivering a unique value proposition to its customers. Importantly, the company fosters an inclusive culture that empowers colleagues to share their unique perspectives and bring their best to work every day. I am looking forward to collaborating closely with the diverse and talented team of over 4700 colleagues across the country to enable our customers’ success,” he added.

Thermo Fisher established operations in India in 1996 and the country is an integral part of Thermo Fisher’s growth journey. Over the last 27 years, the company has strengthened its presence with eight manufacturing facilities, five application labs, two R&D centers, and eight distribution centers, supported by an extensive network of 400-plus channel partners, and approximately 4,700 employees (including PPD) strategically located in 42 cities and offices across 17 locations.