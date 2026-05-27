RCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Final With Record 92-Run Thrashing of Gujarat Titans

Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a record 254/5 as Gujarat Titans collapse under pressure in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala

Dharamsala, May 27 (BNP): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) produced a commanding all-round performance to storm into the final of IPL 2026 after crushing Gujarat Titans (GT) by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala.

Putting up a sensational batting display, RCB posted a mammoth 254 for 5 in 20 overs — the highest-ever total in IPL playoff history. Captain Rajat Patidar led from the front with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, smashing nine sixes at a staggering strike rate of over 281.

RCB received strong support from senior batter Virat Kohli, who contributed a brisk 43, while Krunal Pandya added another quickfire 43 to propel the team to a massive total.

Chasing a daunting target, Gujarat Titans suffered an early collapse, losing five wickets inside the powerplay and never recovering from the pressure. Rahul Tewatia offered some resistance with a fighting 68, but GT were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

RCB bowlers delivered an impressive performance with Jacob Duffy leading the attack, claiming 3 wickets for 33 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/28), Rasikh Dar (2/26), and Krunal Pandya (2/29) also played crucial roles in dismantling the Gujarat batting line-up.

The emphatic victory sends defending champions RCB into their second consecutive IPL final and marks their fifth overall final appearance in tournament history.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will get another opportunity to stay alive in the competition when they face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

With momentum firmly on their side, RCB now stand just one step away from lifting the IPL 2026 title.