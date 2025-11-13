ResoFEST 2025: A Confluence of Talent, Inspiration & Achievement

Hyderabad, Nov 13: The much-awaited ResoFEST 2025, the annual cultural and educational celebration hosted by Resonance Junior Colleges and Resonance Schools, commenced with grandeur at the Gachibowli Stadium, setting the stage for an unforgettable showcase of creativity, achievement, and inspiration.

The opening day witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of over 7,000 students representing 35 campuses across Hyderabad and Telangana. The atmosphere brimmed with energy as students came together to celebrate learning beyond classrooms, through art, performance, and innovation.

An Evening of Eminence and Inspiration

The inaugural evening was graced by distinguished guests from diverse fields, including Shri S. Krishna Adithya, IAS, Secretary, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, Govt. of Telangana; and Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace.

Adding cinematic brilliance to the celebration were acclaimed film personalities Shri Nag Ashwin, Indian Film Director; Shri Sharwanand, Indian Actor & Producer; Shri Kiran Abbavaram, Indian Actor & Screenwriter; Shri Priyadarshi, Indian Actor & Comedian; Ms. Suma Kanakala, Indian Actress & Producer; and Ms. Anandhi, Indian Actress; whose presence elevated the event’s charm and inspired students to pursue their passions fearlessly.

Each guest shared personal insights on perseverance, creativity, and purpose, urging students to embrace learning as a lifelong journey. Their words resonated deeply, reminding the young audience that success stems not from competition, but from curiosity, discipline, and self-belief.

Shri S. Krishna Adithya, IAS, Secretary, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, Govt. of Telangana; addressing the students said, during a conversation with Mr. Purnachandra Rao of Resonance, I shared my own memories from intermediate days and the kind of pressures students often endure during that phase. I asked him if things were any different at Resonance, whether students here get opportunities beyond academics, with access to sports, proper lab practicals, meditation, and other avenues for balance. He smiled and showed me photos and videos that reflected exactly that, a healthy mix of learning, activity, and well-being. It genuinely made me happy, and that’s what brought me here today. The teenage years are the most defining phase of your life. Everyone around you wishes to see you do well, but at the end of the day, it’s your journey. How focused you are, how committed you remain, will decide how far you go. These two years are an investment in your future; the harder you work now, the brighter your life will be. Whatever path you choose, pursue it with passion, because when you love what you do, even hard work feels light and stress takes a back seat.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Nag Ashwin, amidst rapturous cheers from the students said, he was amazed by the high-octane energy and brilliance of the students. Though many of you may be aspiring to become engineers, the world is on the brink of a massive transformation. In the next few years, you’ll witness a wave of new opportunities, giving you the freedom to explore, experiment, and choose careers driven by passion rather than convention, he remarked. When asked about his interest in the Puranas, he said, I draw immense inspiration from them. Even reading a single page makes me realize how little we know, the depth of knowledge and wisdom from that era is truly astounding. Answering a question on what motivates him, he smiled and said, Deadlines! The closer they get, the more alive and driven I become to get things done.

Shri Kiran Abbavaram said, I wasn’t quite sure what I could share with you all, If I were to speak about technology, I must admit, my knowledge is probably less than half of what you already know. This generation learns at lightning speed and the opportunities before you are far wider than ever before. Life will always present challenges, but it’s important to move forward with happiness and purpose. Chase the dreams that truly make you happy. Choose the path that helps you excel and don’t waste time and energy trying to imitate others. Your own journey is your greatest strength.

A Showcase of Talent and Togetherness

The evening featured spellbinding performances in dance, music, and theatre, each reflecting the confidence and collaborative spirit nurtured within Resonance campuses. Winners of inter-campus competitions were felicitated for their creativity and leadership, while achievers who secured admissions into premier institutions were honoured on stage.

Education Beyond Boundaries

Addressing the gathering, Mr. N. Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director of Resonance Educational Institutions and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, spoke about the institution’s journey and its unwavering commitment to academic excellence with purpose.

He shared, ResoFEST is where learning meets life, a celebration of curiosity, creativity, and character. It’s not just an event; it’s an experience that reflects the soul of Resonance, where students discover their strengths, embrace individuality, and learn the deeper joy of shared success.

He emphasized that Resonance’s philosophy is rooted in nurturing intellect with integrity, creating an ecosystem that balances academic rigor with values, innovation, and emotional intelligence. Under his leadership, the institution has grown from a single vision into a comprehensive educational ecosystem encompassing Schools, Junior Colleges, Foundation Programs, and E-Learning Divisions each designed to prepare students for both competitive success and meaningful lives.

Marking a significant milestone, Mr. Purnachandra Rao also announced the launch of 16 new Resonance School campuses across Hyderabad. These new campuses will integrate modern pedagogy with time-tested educational values, offering a holistic learning experience that empowers students to think critically, lead confidently, and live responsibly.

He concluded, at Resonance, our mission is not just to educate but to elevate, to help every learner realize their true potential and become contributors to a better tomorrow. These new schools represent that very vision of education that resonates with purpose, compassion, and excellence.