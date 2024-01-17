SBI Life Insurance in collaboration with Mirchi kicks starts itsregional finale of the 13th edition of Spell Bee in Mumbai

Mumbai, 17th January 2024 – SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurers, kick started its regional finale of the 13th Edition of Spell Bee – ‘Spellmasters of India’, held in Mumbai. The regional finale saw participation from 50 students who were shortlisted out of 10230 studentsfrom across25 schools of Mumbai. The initiative aimed at not only enhancing spelling skills but also encouraging students from grades 5th to 9th to develop invaluable life skills&pursue their dreams.

Master. Rayaan Naveed Siddiqui, 13-year-old, student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim studying in Std VIII wonthe Mumbai Regional Finale of SBI Life Spell Bee 2023 Edition. With his outstanding spelling ability and intellectual prowess, he will now be joining the Grand Finale, to be held in February ’24, to compete with the rest of shortlisted participants from other cities.

Mr. Santanu Chattoraj, Regional Director- Mumbai Metro region, SBI Life Insurance felicitated the him in presence of other respected dignitaries.

Through this collaboration, SBI Life continues to live by its brand purpose of providing a platform to liberate individuals to pursue their dreams, by securing the needs & aspirations of their loved ones.The initiative also aims at providing aplatform for academic excellence,fostering holistic growth and instilling confidence and life skills in the participants.SBI Life is actively contributing to shape a generation of forward-thinking, empowered, and confident young minds who will play a pivotal role in the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications& CSR, SBI Life Insurance, highlighted the brand’s commitment to nurturing young talents, stating, “For any country, their youth is their future who have the power to create progressive growth of their nation.At SBI Life, we are driven by a profound commitment to empower young minds by providing them with an opportunity to unlock their full potential. Our partnership with Spell Bee – ‘Spellmasters of India’ reflects the brand’s commitment toliberate young minds, and foster an environment of learning. We believe in creating an environment where their dreams can flourish, and through this partnership, we are not only nurturing academic excellence but also offering a pathway for these young talents to be recognized on a universally acclaimed platform. These young children are the architects of the future of our nation, and at SBI Life, we take great pride in being a catalyst in their journey towards recognition and success.”

SBI Life is committed to be a part of more such initiatives and continue to contribute towards the development of the young minds across the country.The Grand Finale will be aired on Disney+, underscoring the universal recognition that this competition will provide to the talented youngsters.