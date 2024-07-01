Sleeping Bear Productions Announces Special Guest Basile the Comedian on Upcoming Episode of Baklava and Banter Podcast

Morristown, NJ, July 01, 2024 –Sleeping Bear Productions is thrilled to announce that the next episode of the popular “Baklava and Banter” podcast will feature the renowned comedian Basile as a special guest.

Hosted by the dynamic brother duo Peter and Sotiri “Terry” Barbounis, “Baklava and Banter” delves into a variety of topics, blending humor, culture, and personal stories. With their unique perspective as first-generation Greek Americans, the Barbounis brothers have created a space for engaging conversations that resonate with a diverse audience.

Basile, known for his sharp wit and hilarious takes on everyday life, will join Peter and Terry for a lively and entertaining discussion. With a career spanning nearly four decades, Basile has captivated audiences worldwide with his stand-up performances and comedic talent. His appearance on “Baklava and Banter” promises to be a memorable episode filled with laughter and insightful banter.

“We are incredibly excited to have Basile join us on the podcast,” said Peter Barbounis. “His comedic style and background align perfectly with the spirit of our show, and we can’t wait to share this episode with our listeners.”

Terry Barbounis added, “Basile brings a wealth of experience and humor to the table. This episode is going to be a real treat for our fans.”

The episode featuring Basile will be available on July 3, 2024, on YouTube and all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to “Baklava and Banter” to stay updated on new episodes and special guest appearances.