AI Powering Smarter, Safer, and Inclusive Banking: Rishi Verma

By – Rishi Verma, Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI COE), Financial Software and Systems (FSS)

“The World AI Appreciation Day is a testament of the scope of AI across industries such as banking where AI is functioning as the core engine powering real-time, intelligent, and inclusive financial services. Right from risk assessment, fraud detection, process automation to hyper-personalising customer experience, AI is poised to elevate and democratise the banking experience for all. We envisage AI as a strategic lever to modernise the financial backbone of banks, helping them move from reactive to predictive systems that directly enhance the financial journeys of millions of consumers. The transformative journey is not onlylimited to automation, but also the ability of AI to bring unseen efficiencies and unlock new value chains within legacy systems. The winners in banking will be those who use AI not just for speed, but for smarter, safer, and more inclusive growth.”