Swaranjali Delhi Presents the Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet Mahotsav 2025

Swaranjali Delhi, in collaboration with Omkarnath Mission Parampara Samarah, is proud to present the Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet Mahotsav 2025, a prestigious celebration of Indian classical music and culture. This event, held annually, aims to bring together maestros and emerging artists from across the globe, showcasing the rich traditions of Indian music. The 2025 edition promises to be a captivating experience for music lovers and enthusiasts, bringing together an eclectic array of performances from renowned artists.

Event Details:

Date: 3rd and 4th February 2025

Time: 5:00 PM daily

Venue: Vidyasagar Manch, Barasat Municipality Bhawan, West Bengal

Event Overview:

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet Mahotsav 2025 is an exciting cultural event that will feature an array of performances in various classical music forms, including vocal, instrumental, and tabla. The performances will highlight some of the finest talents in the world of Indian classical music, from established stalwarts to promising new voices. The festival will bring together the vibrancy of classical music with the cultural ethos of the Indian diaspora.

This two-day event is a unique opportunity for the people of West Bengal to experience the extraordinary musical talent of performers who represent the heart and soul of Indian classical music. Hosted at the beautiful Vidyasagar Manch in Barasat, the venue will set the perfect atmosphere for an evening of artistic expression, with the serene ambiance complementing the powerful sounds of classical renditions.

Program Schedule:

3rd February 2025:

The first day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet Mahotsav promises a series of evocative and enriching performances:

Vocal Performance – Kumari Uma Aich

Accompanied by Shri Aditya Majumdar and Shri Abhijit Chakraborty.

Kumari Uma Aich is known for her soulful renditions in classical music, and this performance will showcase her deep understanding of ragas, bound to resonate with the audience.

Vocal Performance – Vidushi Anjana Nath

With Pt. Amit Chatterjee and Shri Kamalaksha Mukherjee.



Vidushi Anjana Nath, a respected figure in the classical music community, will captivate the audience with her classical vocal prowess, accompanied by stalwarts like Pt. Amit Chatterjee on tabla and Shri Kamalaksha Mukherjee on harmonium.



Tabla Solo – Pandit Ramdas Palsule

Accompanied by Pt. Hiranmay Mitra.

Pandit Ramdas Palsule, one of the finest tabla virtuosos, will showcase his exceptional tabla skills in a solo performance that is bound to leave the audience spellbound. His performance will be complemented by Pt. Hiranmay Mitra, a prominent figure in Indian classical music.

4th February 2025:

The second day continues with equally exciting performances:

Vocal Performance – Smt. Bulbul Bose

With Pt. Hiranmay Mitra and Shri Arunava Mukherjee.

Smt. Bulbul Bose is known for her classical renditions that transcend traditional boundaries. She will be accompanied by Pt. Hiranmay Mitra and Shri Arunava Mukherjee, promising an enriching experience for the audience.



Flute Performance – Vidwan Ashok Chakraborty

Accompanied by Shri Krishnendu Sharma.

The magical sound of the flute, played by the legendary Vidwan Ashok Chakraborty, will transport the audience into a serene world. His performance, supported by the gifted Shri Krishnendu Sharma on tabla, will highlight the spiritual and transcendental nature of Indian classical instrumental music.

Vocal Performance – Vidushi Barnali Basu

With Pt. Hiranmay Mitra and Pt. Partha Pratim Das.



Vidushi Barnali Basu is a notable voice in the classical music scene, known for her nuanced performances. Her collaboration with Pt. Hiranmay Mitra and Pt. Partha Pratim Das is set to offer an unforgettable vocal experience.



Sarod Performance – Pandit Kalyan Mukherjee

With Vidwan Florian Schiertz.

Pandit Kalyan Mukherjee, a sarod virtuoso, will perform an intricate and captivating performance that will highlight the classical depths of the instrument. Vidwan Florian Schiertz will join him, adding a global dimension to the performance.

Anchor – Smt. Sonali Chattopadhyay

The event will be anchored by the talented Smt. Sonali Chattopadhyay, whose eloquence and deep understanding of the classical music tradition will guide the audience through the performances. Smt. Chattopadhyay’s insightful commentary will add context and depth to each performance, enriching the overall experience.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet Mahotsav is an important platform for artists of Indian origin, both from India and the diaspora, to showcase their musical talents. This festival is a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian classical music and its universal appeal. Whether you are a lifelong classical music enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, the event promises a deeply engaging and enriching cultural experience.

In addition to the performances, the event will also offer an opportunity for people to connect with the music, the artists, and the rich cultural heritage that India is known for. Attendees will be able to enjoy the beauty of classical music in a vibrant atmosphere, making this festival a not-to-be-missed event in the cultural calendar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet Mahotsav 2025 is set to be a magnificent event, and it promises to highlight the diverse talents of some of the finest classical musicians from India and beyond. With an impeccable lineup of artists, performances spanning different genres of classical music, and a venue that exudes cultural significance, this two-day event is sure to leave an indelible impression on the hearts of the attendees.

Make sure to mark your calendars for 3rd and 4th February 2025, and join the celebration of Indian classical music at Vidyasagar Manch, Barasat Municipality Bhawan, West Bengal.