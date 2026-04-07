TCA and Avinash Group conduct PRERANA, State Level Inter-Collegiate Commerce Fest

Hyderabad, April 7, 2026: The Telangana Commerce Association (TCA), in collaboration with Avinash Group of Institutions, successfully conducted PRERANA – a State Level Inter-Collegiate Commerce Fest on the 7th of April 2026 at Avinash College of Commerce, Secunderabad.

The day-long fest began with a grand inaugural ceremony, graced by eminent academicians and dignitaries Chief Patron Prof. V. Balakista Reddy – Chairman, TGCHE; Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy – Director, IPE; Dr. Addanki Dayakar – MLC, Govt Whip, TG; Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara – Chairman, Avinash Group of Institutions; President – Sr. Prof. D. Chennappa; General Secretary – Prof. Jasti Ravi Kumar along with patrons Prof. P Purushotham Rao; Prof. B Rajaratnam – Former Vice-Chancellor; Principal & Organising Secretary – Dr. Srikanta Lahari Sagi; Central Organising Secretary – Dr. B. Sandhya Rani and office bearers of TCA.

The event emphasized the importance of fostering creativity, innovation and competitive spirit among 60,000 + commerce students across Telangana. Following the inauguration, the final rounds of competitions were held across diverse categories including Essay Writing, Business Quiz, Chinese Whisper, Reel to Real, Ad-Mad Show, Just-a-Minute, Jugaad Genius Live (Best out of Waste), Group Song and Group Dance. Students from various colleges showcased remarkable talent and originality, making the contests vibrant and intellectually stimulating. Out of 60,000 + Commerce students, 200 + finalists have had the wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent in Prerna – 2026 State level Inter- collegiate Commerce Fest held at Avinash College of Commerce, Secunderabad, today.

The fest concluded with a valedictory ceremony, where winners were felicitated with cash prizes, mementos and certificates. Participation certificates were also distributed to all the contestants. The dignitaries lauded the enthusiasm of the students and highlighted PRERANA as a platform that not only celebrates academic excellence but also nurtures cultural and creative expression.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation from colleges across Telangana, reaffirming the vision of TCA and Avinash Group of Institutions to encourage holistic development among commerce students.