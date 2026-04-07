Swar–Dhwani Festival 2026 to Celebrate Indian Classical Music in New Delhi on April 19

New Delhi, April 7, 2026: Celebrating the richness of Indian classical music, Swaranjali Delhi, in collaboration with Dhwani Foundation, is set to present the much-anticipated “Swar–Dhwani Festival 2026” on April 19, 2026. The day-long musical extravaganza will be held at the Muktadhara Auditorium, promising an immersive experience for lovers of Indian classical arts.

The festival will run from 1 PM to 9 PM, bringing together some of the finest maestros and emerging talents from across the country. The event will open with a soulful Vandana by the disciples of Shri Partha Sarathi Lenka, setting a spiritual tone for the evening.

The musical lineup features an impressive roster of acclaimed artists, including flautist Shri Aanjaneya Joshi, santoor virtuoso Pt. Raj Kumar Majumdar, and renowned vocalist Pt. Ashish Narayan Tripathi. Audiences will also be treated to a mesmerizing sitar recital by Pt. Smarajit Sen and a vocal duet by Dr. Prabhakar Kashyap and Dr. Diwakar Kashyap. The festival will culminate with a dynamic tabla solo performance by Pt. Biplab Bhattacharya.

Supporting these performances will be an ensemble of accomplished co-artists. On tabla, Pt. Subh Maharaj, Ustad Babar Latif, Shri Shubhendu Das, and Shri Rudraksha Shrivastava will provide rhythmic brilliance, while harmonium accompaniment will be rendered by Pt. Vinay Mishra and Shri Lalit Sisodia.

Organizers have extended a warm invitation to all music enthusiasts, encouraging them to be part of this celebration of India’s timeless musical heritage.

Adding to the event’s outreach and visibility, Shreyas Webdmedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd has been announced as the official media partner for the festival.

Speaking about the initiative, Subrata De, Founder of Swaranjali, emphasized the organization’s commitment to promoting classical arts and providing a platform for both established and emerging artists.

For more details and RSVP, attendees can visit the official website of Swaranjali or connect with the organizers directly.

The Swar–Dhwani Festival 2026 is expected to be a landmark cultural gathering in the capital, uniting artists and audiences in a shared appreciation of India’s classical music legacy.