Under 25 Launches in Pune with Exciting Inaugural Summit

Pune, 4th November 2024: Under 25, India’s leading youth network, is set to bring India’s foremost youth-focused event to Pune for the very first time. The inaugural Under 25 Summit Pune, happening on November 30th and December 1st at Royal Palms, promises to be the ultimate convergence of youth culture, creativity and ambition. As an event dedicated to providing young people with the tools and opportunities they need to grow personally, professionally and financially, the summit will feature some of India’s most exciting creators, performers and thought leaders, offering students and young professionals a chance to learn, connect and be inspired.

Under 25 has built a reputation as the ultimate platform for students and young professionals. The organization’s app and college programs provide real, impactful opportunities for young people across India, enabling them to earn recognition and take significant steps toward a successful career. The Under 25 Summit in Pune is an extension of this mission, creating a space for ambitious individuals to network, share ideas and embrace their potential.

“The Under 25 Summit was born in Bangalore and this is the year we’re bringing the magic to Pune for the first time,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “This event is a convergence of youth culture, creativity and ambition and the very best of that will be showcased at this year’s summit. I hope that Pune is ready to witness the sheer energy that’s about to descend.”

All set to be a can’t-miss event, the Under 25 Summit Pune is featuring a remarkable lineup of performances and speakers that will keep the energy high across two days.

Attendees can look forward to an electrifying live show by Ritviz featuring Karan Kanchan, known for their unique fusion of electronic music and Indian classical elements, as well as an explosive hip-hop set by KRSNA, one of the most prominent names in the Indian rap scene.

The summit will also host influential speakers from a variety of fields, including actor Imran Khan, creator and influencer Rebel Kid, comedy duo – Funcho, actress Parul Gulati and the popular Marathi creator group – Ourange Juice Gang.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of interactive discussions, live performances and engaging workshops, offering a platform to learn from role models and network with like-minded peers. The summit will also feature experience zones, skill-based challenges and immersive activities, all designed to motivate and inspire.