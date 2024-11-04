RAS Luxury Skincare Unveils Flagship Store at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

04th, November 2024: RAS Luxury Skincare, India’s premier Farm-to-Face®️ luxury Skincare brand, proudly announces the opening of its flagship store at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai. This expansion marks a significant step in their commitment to providing an unparalleled customer experience, embodying the essence of high-performance luxury skincare with the philosophy of transparency, purity & sustainability.

The new flagship store, spanning 405 square feet, offers a luxurious environment where customers can explore the full range of RAS Luxury Skincare products. As India’s first Farm-to-Face®️ brand, RAS controls every aspect of production from seed to shelf. This vertically integrated approach ensures every product meets their rigorous standards of efficacy and sustainability while being safe for you & the planet.

At the core of the RAS flagship store is the Face Skin Analyzer, a cutting-edge device that provides an in-depth, personalized analysis of your skin. Using advanced digital imagery—RGB visible light, PL polarized light, and UV spectrum imaging—along with AI and image analysis, the Analyzer gives precise insights into various skin conditions, such as fine lines, wrinkles, pores, pigmentation, UV damage, and moisture levels. This allows them to create customized skincare solutions that are truly tailored to your skin’s unique needs. What sets this technology apart is its ability to generate detailed reports and track your skin’s progress over time. With the help of 3D visual tools and side-by-side comparisons, you can actually see your skin’s transformation.The store also features Sense Touch Technology™️, enhancing the shopping experience by providing detailed visual product information and usage tips with a simple touch.

The flagship store showcases RAS’s bestsellers, including the Radiance 24K Gold Beauty Boosting Face Elixir and Super Recharge Bakuchiol Night Cream. Each product is formulated using potent, clinically-tested botanicals & actives known for their transformative effects. The full range now includes bath and body products, skincare-infused makeup, suncare, booster serums, and more, embodying their comprehensive approach to beauty and wellness.

Shubhika Jain, Founder & CEO of RAS Luxury Skincare, states, “With the launch of our flagship store, we are excited to bring our unique Farm-to-Face®️ philosophy directly to consumers in the most immersive form where we can make them experience the true essence of the brand. This store not only represents our growth but also our dedication to creating products that offer genuine results through natural and scientific innovation.”

The opening of the Nexus Seawoods store is just the beginning of the brand’s expansion plans, with an ambitious goal to establish 100 more stores both nationwide and globally over the next four years. Each store is meticulously curated to create a multisensory experience that embodies the essence of luxury. From the visually stunning design, and the soothing ambient music to the scents of natural botanicals infused throughout the space, comforting spaces for customers to sit back and relax every element is crafted to engage and delight all five senses.