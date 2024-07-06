Union Budget Expectations For Fintech Sector

06/07/2024– India’s fintech sector, a crucial pillar of the nation’s economic framework, is expected to make a substantial impact by contributing an estimated additional $400 billion to the national economy over the next seven years. Globally recognized for its fintech advancements, India’s fintech industry has significantly enhanced access to financial services for previously underserved populations.

Industry stakeholders highlight that fintech companies have been urging the government to prioritize initiatives and incentives that facilitate their expansion into underserved Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These firms anticipate government support to foster partnerships with traditional institutions and promote innovative solutions, all while ensuring financial stability.

During the recent interim budget, fintech firms appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for advocacy on behalf of MSMEs’ financial inclusion, streamlining lending processes, introducing incentives for financial inclusivity, and implementing tax benefits to propel sector growth.

Comments

S Anand, the esteemed Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PaySprint,