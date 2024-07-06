NIFTEM-K Student launches LAPLAP Natural Herbs & Spices LLP

In an era where securing employment is a challenge, Sagar Sachan, a B. Tech student (2020-24) from the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), has taken an inspiring step by launching his own company, LAPLAP Natural Herbs & Spices LLP, demonstrating the power of entrepreneurship and the exceptional education provided by NIFTEM-K.

LAPLAP Natural Herbs & Spices LLP intends to transform the spice industry by offering a range of pure and high-quality spices. This progressive initiative not only highlights Sagar’s entrepreneurial spirit but also showcases the support and encouragement promising entrepreneurs receive at NIFTEM-K. His company has already taken two interns from NIFTEM-K.

Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director NIFTEM-K, proudly emphasizes the Institute’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship. At NIFTEM-K, we are dedicated to promoting a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation among our students. Many students have started their own venture and LAPLAP Natural Herbs & Spices LLP is one of them towards a testament to the excellent education and support provided by our Institute through centres such as CED, NTIBIF and CRO.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) at NIFTEM-K plays a pivotal role in nurturing young entrepreneurs by fostering an environment that encourages innovative thinking and entrepreneurial acumen.

Sagar’s deep belief in becoming a job-creator serves as an inspiration to many. It underscores the impact of NIFTEM-K’s emphasis on entrepreneurship development and the institute’s role in creating future business leaders.