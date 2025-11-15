Union Minister Jitin Prasada Inaugurates ‘Ramalaya’ Experience Centre at Uttar Pradesh Pavilion During IITF 2025

New Delhi, 15 November 2025: In a landmark moment celebrating India’s cultural heritage and luxury craftsmanship, the Ramalaya Experience Centre at the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion was inaugurated today by Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, in the distinguished presence of Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Former Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration drew exceptional public and media attention, aligning perfectly with this year’s India International Trade Fair (IITF) theme: “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Ramalaya: India’s Cultural-Luxury Renaissance

Ramalaya blends fragrance science, sacred storytelling, and traditional Indian art to create a sensory journey rooted in India’s ancient wisdom yet designed for global audiences.

At the UP Pavilion, visitors can explore:

– A luxury fragrance universe rooted in Indian scriptures

– Storytelling through Madhubani & Pattachitra art

– National award-winning cultural collections

– A refined, immersive environment that celebrates belief, devotion, and heritage

Showcase Highlights: JPSR Prabhu Shriram’s Cultural Masterpieces

1. Shripad Ramayana Series (National Award Winner)

Featuring ten sacred episodes of the Ramayana, illustrated in UNESCO-recognized Mithila/Madhubani art, combined with specially crafted fragrances that recreate the emotions of each divine moment.

2. Shri Krishna Leela Series

Inspired by Mathura–Vrindavan’s divine legacy, each Krishna Leela card blends Pattachitra-style artwork with a unique aromatic interpretation of that episode.

Statement by Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry:

“Ramalaya is an outstanding example of how India’s cultural heritage can be presented in a globally premium format. This initiative from Uttar Pradesh showcases our ability to blend tradition with innovation. Such enterprises not only strengthen India’s cultural economy but also open new doors for global markets. I congratulate the Ramalaya team for representing India’s spiritual identity with such elegance and excellence.” Statement by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Former Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh:

“The Ramalaya installation is a proud moment for Uttar Pradesh. The Shripad Ramayana and Shri Krishna Leela Series beautifully reflect our civilizational roots. Ramalaya has transformed our sacred stories into a luxury global product, inspiring youth while preserving authenticity. This is how we strengthen India’s cultural leadership in the world.” Founder’s Statement: Shri Prashant Kumar, Founder – Ramalaya & JPSR Prabhu Shriram:

“Ramalaya is not just a brand—it is a cultural responsibility. Our mission is to take the fragrance of India’s heritage to every Indian home and to audiences worldwide. The blessings of leaders like Shri Jitin Prasada ji and Shri Durga Shanker Mishra ji reinforce our belief that India’s cultural wealth can become a global luxury category. We are proud to showcase the spiritual legacy of Uttar Pradesh in a modern, world-class format.”

A Cultural Attraction at IITF 2025

Visitors at the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion can:

– Experience India’s sacred stories through fragrance

– Explore national award–winning cultural collections

– Engage with artisanship rooted in Ayodhya, Mathura & Jankpur traditions

– Take home meaningful luxury souvenirs