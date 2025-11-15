Domestic Glass Launches Its New State-of-the-Art Showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 15, 2025: Domestic Glass, led by Directors Abde Ali and Mustafa, has officially inaugurated its new state-of-the-art showroom at Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Zoom Tower,2nd Floor, above HDFC Bank, marking an important milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to premium glass solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.

Senior Architects Sunil Pillai and Madhu Kabra, along with their family members, and Srihita Reddy, Marketing Head, Domestic Glass, participated in the launch event. They joined guests for a simple walkthrough of the space, which featured displays of façades, sliding doors, partitions, railing systems, and other glass installations.

Products from well-known partners such as Technal, Technoraill, and Canvas were also showcased at the venue, giving attendees an idea of the different systems and materials available in the market.

Speaking at the launch, founder Abde Ali said, “This showroom represents our journey and our vision. It is a space where clients and designers can experience glass in all its creative and functional possibilities.” Co-founder Mustafa added, “Through our partnerships with Technal, Technoraill, and Canvas, we are bringing global standards and design-driven systems to Hyderabad and beyond.”

According to the team, the showroom has been set up to help customers and design professionals understand how various glass solutions can be used effectively in real projects.