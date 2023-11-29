Will Avinash Kamath extract Aliyah from a place of no survival? Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer of The Freelancer: The Conclusion!

Mumbai 29th November 2023: Finally, Avinash Kamath sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission. Will The Freelancer be able to save Aliya? Disney+ Hotstar releases the much-awaited trailer of The Freelancer: The Conclusion. The series is based on the book – A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Shital Bhatia. Set to release on December 15, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar, The Freelancer: The Conclusion is helmed by popular actor Mohit Raina and veteran actor Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi. The series also features talented actors like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

Creator and showrunner Neeraj Pandey said, “We are very happy with the overwhelming audience response and positive reaction to the initial episodes of ‘The Freelancer’ which were released by Hotstar on the 1st of September and we hope that it is replicated when the concluding episodes culminating in the mission finale are released! This has been a complex story to tell in an uncharted universe and congratulations to director Bhav Dhulia, producer Shital Bhatia, the entire cast of ’The Freelancer’, and my team at Friday Storytellers in this journey and achieving another milestone. Last but not least it is always great to partner with Disney plus Hotstar to create another successful franchise.” Director Bhav Dhulia said, “The Freelancer: The Conclusion will shed light on Avinash Kamath’s journey as he is set to take on all the hurdles that come his way in the final leg of his mission. From formulating a team to executing the extraction mission, this season will showcase thrills, action, and high-octane drama like never before. Mohit Raina seamlessly slips into this version of Avinash Kamath as he seeks to rescue Aliya from the clutches of death. Moreover, The Freelancer is very special to me and I am very thrilled to see how the first four episodes were loved and appreciated by the audiences and I hope they enjoy the conclusion just as much.”

Producer Shital Bhatia, “This show is extremely close to my heart, especially since the exceptional challenges we faced on multiple levels because we were under Covid Restrictions when ‘The Freelancer’ was being shot. The narrative was not just huge from a scale perspective but extremely authentic as well since it was based on a real incident. I am extremely satisfied with the final product and elated with the audience’s response. Compliments to my team for such a flawless execution, and to our partner Disney plus Hotstar for such a stellar partnership.” Talking about the show and his character, Mohit Raina said, “My inbox was flooded with messages from fans and audiences after the release of four episodes and I am glad that they enjoyed watching me in a different avatar, in this thriller series. The Conclusion will see Avinash explore more facets of his character and his actual self as he sets out to rescue Aliya. Playing Avinash was a creatively satisfying and enjoyable experience but was equally challenging at the same time. With The Conclusion, we bring in some interesting twists and turns and fast-paced action that will keep the audiences glued to their seats.” Talking about the series, Anupam Kher said, “My character Dr. Khan was extremely well received by the audiences and left a lingering impression and the impending question of how will Avinash Kamath save Aliya. With The Freelancer: The Conclusion, we are back to answer these queries and it’s time to blow all covers. I am sure that this will also be an exciting watch for the audience. Moreover, working with Neeraj is always like homecoming and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.” Shedding light on her role and the series, Kashmira Pardeshi said, “The Freelancer will always be extremely special to me as it is my Hindi debut. Especially because I got to work with Neeraj Sir, Anupam Sir, Bhav Dhulia, and Mohit Raina. Playing Aliya brought out a totally different shade of me which I never knew existed. I am still overwhelmed by the love I received from the audiences for my character and the series. Until now, it was all about the terrifying journey of Aliya, but in The Freelancer: The Conclusion, it is a do-or-die situation. It is going to be a thrilling watch, racing against time, with the risks getting higher and danger looming big at every turn. Working with this brilliant cast and crew was a great experience.”

