Women’s EURO 2025: Who Does AI (ChatGPT) Predict To Win The Tournament?

At first, ChatGPT was “fed” key information regarding this year’s participating teams, which gave AI enough information to make reasonable predictions for the outcome of all the group stage and the knockout stage all the way to the final match. In total, ChatGPT was fed 500+ data points across different variables to make its predictions.

According to AI, Germany, Spain, France and Belgium are predicted to make it to the semifinals.

Subsequently, Spain is expected to win over Germany in the final in Basel and become the champion of the Women’s EURO 2025. ChatGPT justified its choice by highlighting Spain’s strong recent form, solid defensive record, balanced energetic squad with experienced goal scorers, and tactical consistency.

You can see the entire AI-predicted bracket of the Women’s EURO 2025 below alongside the predictions for the group stages.

Feel free to use our data and please credit Wettfreunde.net if you decide to do so. Thank you!

Wettfreunde’s spokesperson comments: “By using advanced AI analysis of team performance, historical stats, and recent form, the entire bracket of Women’s EURO 2025 was filled in with Spain projected to win the tournament. According to ChatGPT, Spain is the favorite to win due to their strong win rate under coach Montse Tomé, tactical consistency and a balanced squad.”

GROUP STAGES – LIKELIHOOD OF PROGRESSION TO THE KNOCKOUT STAGES ACCORDING TO AI

GROUP A

Norway Finland Iceland Switzerland

GROUP B

Spain Belgium Italy Portugal

GROUP C

Germany Sweden Denmark Poland

GROUP D

France England Netherlands Wales

THE PROCESS

Specifically, for each team, ChatGPT was given:

Group Assignment – Group placement in EUROs 2025.

Qualification Method – How the team qualified (e.g., host, group winner).

Date of Qualification – When the team secured their tournament spot.

EUROs Appearances – Total number of past participations.

First Appearance – Year of the team’s EUROs debut.

Consecutive Streak – Number of consecutive EUROs qualified for.

Best EUROs Performance – Furthest stage reached in any EUROs.

FIFA Ranking – Current global ranking per FIFA.

Recent Results (W–D–L) – Latest match outcomes.

Recent Goals For/Against – Goals scored and conceded recently.

Recent EUROs Performance – Results from past 3 EUROs tournaments.

EUROs Match Record – Matches played, won, drawn, lost.

EUROs Goal Data – Goals for, against, and goal difference.

EUROs Points Total – Points earned across EUROs matches.

World Cup Appearances – Number of FIFA Women’s World Cup entries.

World Cup Best Result – Highest stage reached globally.

Olympics Appearances – Participation in Olympic tournaments.

Olympics Best Finish – Highest Olympic achievement.

Coach Profile – Name, tenure, and match record of current coach.

Coach Achievements – Notable milestones or qualifications.

Confederation.

Nations League Placement – Current tier in UEFA Nations League.

Nations League Result – Most recent outcome (e.g., relegated, promoted).

Travel Distance – Estimated travel burden to host venues.

Squad Average Age – Indicates experience/youth balance.

Top Players – Key players listed with caps and goals.

After being fed all the data, ChatGPT predicted the outcome of the group stages, ranking teams most likely to progress to the knockout stage. Subsequently, the bracket for the 2025 Women’s EURO was filled out based on ChatGPT’s predictions – Quarterfinals, Semifinals and at last, the overall winner of the tournament.

Based on the answers given by AI, the entire bracket was filled in, which can be seen above. AI also provided us with 25 pages & 4,000 words worth of justifications for its predictions, which were kept and can be shared in its entirety upon request.

“DARK HORSES” OF THE TOURNAMENT ACCORDING TO AI

Additionally, ChatGPT was asked to utilize the stats that it was provided and name top 3 teams that it considers to be the “dark horses” of the tournament which could surprisingly pull off a win. It named Belgium as the most likely “dark horse” to win, reasoning its “dark horse” status due to its rising young squad with explosive attacking talents, improving recent results, and their dynamic style. Belgium was followed by Sweden and Finland, respectively, who were named the second and third most likely “dark horses” of the tournament.