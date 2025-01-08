ZEISS Launches Highly Anticipated Supreme Zoom Radiance Lenses in India

Bengaluru 8 January 2025: ZEISS, a leading brand in optics and optoelectronics, announces the launch of ZEISS Supreme Zoom Radiance lenses, a one-of-a-kind set of cine zooms matching the Supreme Prime Radiance. The lenses are designed to help cinematographers establish their own unique style, resulting in the coveted cinematic look with stunning bokeh and broadcast lens functionality.

True to the ZEISS Supreme lens philosophy, the new zoom line offers a versatile and visually stunning image character. With a front diameter of 114 mm and iris, focus, and zoom ring locations that are uniform and standardized, the ZEISS Supreme Zoom Radiance was designed with professional workflows in mind. This ensures simple interchangeability between ZEISS Supreme Prime and Zoom lenses. Further, this also results in improved production efficiency by streamlining the on-set experience and reducing time spent making corrections. The latest ZEISS Supreme Zoom Radiance lenses can be used in various indoor and outdoor environments given their sophisticated optical capabilities and compact in size that weights no more than 3.18 kg (7.01 lbs).

Commenting on the latest addition to the Indian market, Umender Shah, Head of Business- Cinematography, India & Neighboring Markets India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the ZEISS Supreme Zoom Radiance Lens to the Indian market, bringing filmmakers a new dimension in optical excellence and creative possibilities. With its cutting-edge technology and uncompromising quality, this lens is designed to empower the creative minds in the Indian film and television industry, enabling them to craft stories with exceptional clarity, depth, and emotion. At ZEISS, we remain committed to delivering innovations that push the boundaries of storytelling and set new benchmarks in cinematography.” “The latest addition will complement our existing line of ZEISS Supreme Prime Radiance lenses and can also be paired with other ZEISS Prime Sets, like Standard Supreme Primes to add lovely flares, increasing the set’s artistic possibilities.” Umender Shah added.

In addition to the regular metadata supplied by the Cooke/i technology protocol, the latest ZEISS Supreme Zoom Radiance Lenses are outfitted with the ZEISS eXtended Data technology, which provides frame-by-frame information on lens vignetting and distortion. This makes workflow simpler and faster, especially for virtual production and visual effects.

The latest launch are part of the ZEISS CinCraft ecosystem. They can be accessed via the “ZEISS Supreme Lenses” Virtual Lens Package (VLP), which skips the time-consuming lens calibration process when using the Radiance Zooms and is free of cost when paired with the CinCraft Scenario camera tracking system.