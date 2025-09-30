Egypt Dominates as Omar El Torkey and Menna Walid Lift Titles at HCL Squash Indian Tour Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 30th September 2025: The Bengaluru leg of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2025, a PSA Challenger event, concluded today at the Lakshyan Academy of Sports, Bengaluru after five days of electrifying action. From September 26–30, top players from 11 countries, including Egypt, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, France, Japan, and India, showcased grit, endurance, and world-class skill.

Mr. Arjun Halappa, Joint Director, Lakshyan Academy, graced the finale ceremony as Chief Guest and Mr. Jeevan Mahadevu, Co-Founder & CEO, Lakshyan Academy, was also present as the Guest of Honour.

In the women’s final, Menna Walid from Egypt overcame Harleein Tan from Malaysia in a pulsating four-game thriller, finishing with a scoreline of 3-1, 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8. Displaying remarkable agility and composure under pressure, she sealed the title to loud applause from the Bengaluru crowd.

The men’s final saw Omar El Torkey from Egypt outclassed Seif Shenawy from Egypt in straight games with a scoreline of 3-0, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 combining powerful shots with tactical precision to lift the championship trophy.

The PSA-registered tournament carried a prize purse of USD 6,000 each for the men’s and women’s categories, along with valuable PSA World Ranking points that serve as a launchpad for Indian players aiming to rise in global rankings.

With the Bengaluru leg, the 2025 HCL Squash Indian Tour wraps up a thrilling three-city journey from Jaipur to Mumbai and Bengaluru. Showcasing emerging champions, intense competition, and world-class squash, the Tour has strengthened India’s squash ecosystem and given players invaluable exposure. Backed by HCL, SRFI, SAI, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, it continues to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes to compete boldly on the global stage including the 2028 Olympics.

Together, HCL and SRFI have hosted more than 40 tournaments, benefitting over 1,000 Indian players across categories. Many of those athletes have since made the jump to the PSA World Tour, underlining the impact of sustained investment.