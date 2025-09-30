Yuma Energy and HPCL Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate India’s EV Revolution

Bengaluru, India, September 30th, 2025: Yuma Energy, India’s fastest-growing Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced a landmark partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), one of the nation’s largest energy companies with a network of over 24,000 retail outlets.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in building India’s clean mobility infrastructure. Leveraging HPCL’s extensive footprint, Yuma Energy will be able to deploy its battery swapping stations in high-demand locations, from the bustling lanes of metro cities to the busy markets of tier-2 towns, ensuring riders, delivery fleets, and businesses have access to energy that is as quick and reliable as traditional refuelling.

Unlocking Scale and Accessibility

Yuma Energy is thrilled to partner with HPCL, a company with an unparalleled retail presence and a strong commitment to India’s energy transition. This partnership gives Yuma Energy the scale to grow at an unprecedented pace while offering riders and businesses the freedom of instant energy. HPCL’s vast network provides Yuma Energy with the strategic advantage of placing Yuma Stations exactly where they are needed most, based on real-time demand and customer requirements.

With access to HPCL’s retail network, Yuma will rapidly deploy its smart, AI-driven battery-swapping stations across the country. This demand-responsive model ensures that EV users, whether e-rickshaw drivers, gig-economy delivery partners, or everyday commuters, are never far from a fully charged battery.

Meeting India’s Growing EV Demand

India’s electric vehicle adoption is accelerating, particularly in the two- and three-wheeler segments that dominate urban transport. The biggest challenge now is ensuring an energy network that can keep pace with this growth.

Yuma Energy and HPCL’s alliance addresses, this challenge head-on. HPCL’s trusted national presence, combined with Yuma Energy’s proven expertise in battery swapping, creates a powerful synergy. Together, they will provide EV users with reliable, affordable, and convenient access to clean energy, while enabling HPCL to diversify into future-ready energy solutions.

Looking Ahead

The next time you’re at an HPCL fuel station, look out for a Yuma Energy Station to witness a seamless battery swap, just as simple and fast as refuelling. Clean, instant energy is now just around the corner.