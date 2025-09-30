NMDC wins 15 awards at the 15th PRCI Excellence Awards 2025

Hyderabad, September 30, 2025: NMDC, India’s largest producer of iron ore has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to corporate excellence, inclusive leadership, and social responsibility at the 19th Global Communication Conclave, organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa.

At the two-day event, the awards were presented by distinguished dignitaries, given in the presence of Shri P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Hon’ble Governor of Goa; Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa; Shri Sripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; and Shri Ganesh Gaonkar, Hon’ble Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. On behalf of NMDC, Shri P. Jaya Prakash, General Manager (Corporate Communication), along with the Corporate Communication team, received the honours.

Four Chanakya Awards for NMDC Leadership

At the prestigious 16th Series of Chanakya Awards 2025, NMDC bagged four of PRCI’s highest honours. These included the Administration and Good Governance Award for Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman & Managing Director, the Inclusive Leadership Award for Smt. Priyadarshani Gaddam, Director (Personnel), the M.R. Ashok Kumar Memorial Award for Public Relations for Shri P. Jaya Prakash, GM (Corporate Communication), and the PR Professional of the Year Award for Shri Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communication). Considered among the most prestigious recognitions in the field of communication and leadership, the Chanakya Awards celebrate excellence in governance, inclusive growth, and public engagement.

Adding to this achievement, NMDC also clinched the Champion of Champions Award (Runners up), a recognition that shows its exemplary role in setting industry benchmarks.

In all, NMDC walked away with 15 awards and three consolation prizes, marking a historic milestone for the company. Additionally, NMDC received accolades in diverse categories including Website & Microsite, Community Impact Communication, Corporate Film, Corporate Communication Excellence, Sustainability & Environmental Communication, Healthcare Communication Film, House Journal (English and Regional), Annual Report, Corporate Brochure, Best PR Campaign, CSR Project for Childcare, Arts, Culture & Sports Campaign, Best Company Cultural Transformation Initiative, and Health Communication Films.