A three-day journey into the future of artificial intelligence: AI Journey 2025 schedule released

Moscow, Nov 6: The organisers have released the schedule of AI Journey 2025, the 10th International Conference co-organised with the participation of AI Alliance Russia.

Keynote speakers will include leading experts and visionaries from the global AI community, who will showcase an innovative perspective on technology development. Presentations are scheduled from experts representing Russia, China, India, Serbia, Brazil, Bahrain, the USA, Malaysia, and other countries.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank, said: “The anniversary conference retains all the best traditions of AI Journey: prominent names from the world of artificial intelligence, relevant agendas, announcements of top-notch designs, and international networking in a hybrid format. This year’s program focuses on technology innovation and use cases that demonstrate the potential of generative AI to multiply human capabilities for businesses and society. I invite every AI enthusiast to join AI Journey — a platform where insights are born and the technological future of the planet is shaped.”

The first day of the conference, November 19, will focus on the use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in both daily life and national development. Sessions include debunking myths about the “electricity of the 21st century”, demonstrations of solutions for everyday tasks, and talk shows exploring the global impact of technology on the planet and society.

November 20 will focus on AI use in economic sectors and business processes. The day will start with a speech by First Deputy Chairman Vedyakhin.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin was also invited to participate in the opening.

Following this, Andrey Belevtsev, Senior Vice President and head of Sberbank’s Technological Development, will discuss market trends and new solutions developed at Sberbank.

Highlights include presentations by keynote speakers from partner technology companies, notably Chen Qiufan, a renowned Chinese science fiction writer, President of the World Chinese Science Fiction Writers Association, and co-author of the bestseller “AI 2041”. He will deliver a lecture titled “The Future of AI: From Fiction to Reality.” Significant events of the day include the second international business forum of BRICS+ countries on AI, a session of the AI Alliance, and the award ceremony for recipients of the national AI Leaders prize for contributions to the development of artificial intelligence.

On the same day, the special offline track AIJ Deep Dive will commence. Running on November 20–21, it will include presentations by top AI experts from Russia and around the globe, talks by research centres highlighting groundbreaking scientific articles, pitch sessions by leading Russian AI startups, and presentations of business solutions based on GenAI and multi-agent approaches.

On November 21st, designated as the Day of Artificial Intelligence in Science, the event will be opened by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko and Belevtsev. One of the key events of the day will be the summary of the AI Horizons foresight sessions, which took place in various countries worldwide in 2025 under the auspices of AI Alliance Network, an international artificial intelligence alliance.

The day’s programme will feature presentations by researchers from around the world. Ajith Abraham from Sai University, India, will speak on “Generative AI in Healthcare”; Nebojsa Bacanin Dzakula from Singidunum University, Serbia, will discuss the latest advances in bio-inspired metaheuristics; Alexandre Ferreira Ramos from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, will present a study on transcriptional control regulatory logic at the DNA level using thermodynamic models; Anderson Rocha from the University of Campinas, Brazil, will deliver a speech titled “Revolution of Convergence: Artificial Intelligence, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, IoT, Robotics, and Beyond”.

On Science Day, AIJ will traditionally host AIJ Junior, a unique youth track. Russian professionals will share hands-on advice on using AI solutions for learning, creativity, and self-development. Additionally, interviews with winners of international competitions in artificial intelligence and the exact sciences will inspire young audiences to seek new opportunities for growth in this field.

To conclude the day, the conference will honour the winners of the AI Challenge for young data researchers, the AIJ Contest for experienced AI specialists, and unveil the results of the open selection of scientific papers for AIJ Science. The best works will be published in a scientific journal issued jointly with the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the best article will receive a monetary award.

The conference will be streamed live on the website in Russian, English, and Arabic, with simultaneous interpretation into Russian Sign Language accompanying the main stage broadcast.

–IANS