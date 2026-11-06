Multicloud4u Launches Vcarddly: NFC and QR Cards with a Built-in CRM That Turns Every Tap into a Tracked Lead

The new platform from the 5thir ecosystem helps businesses keep every contact with the company, even when employees move on.

Gurugram, India, 4 November 2026: Multicloud4u Pvt. Ltd., a software, data and analytics company, today announced the launch of Vcarddly, a platform for digital cards, NFC and QR products, and CRM. It is the newest solution in the company’s 5thir ecosystem, which supports 360-degree digital business transformation across people, process and technology.

Vcarddly supports four pillars of that transformation: connectivity, sales, networking and cost management. It helps small and medium businesses, large enterprises and individual professionals move from physical ID cards and printed visiting cards to digital ID cards, NFC cards, paper QR cards and digital visiting cards. Each card is linked to a CRM.

Fixing the lead leak

In most organisations, contacts collected at events, client meetings and field visits stay in personal notebooks, phone contacts and chat threads. When a salesperson leaves, those relationships often leave too.

With Vcarddly, every tap of an NFC card or scan of a QR code is captured as a lead, with time and source, in a CRM the company owns. If an employee moves on, their address book can be reassigned to a colleague, so the pipeline, notes and history stay with the business.

“Businesses spend heavily to generate leads and then lose many of them after the first handshake,” said Anjani Kumar, Founder & CEO, Multicloud4u. “Vcarddly turns the humble visiting card into a connected sales asset. A card should open a conversation and start a tracked follow-up. It shouldn’t end up in a drawer.”

Key features

Digital, NFC and QR cards for individuals, teams and enterprises, including paper QR cards, PVC and metal NFC cards, and handcrafted Elite cards

for individuals, teams and enterprises, including paper QR cards, PVC and metal NFC cards, and handcrafted Elite cards Card design and templates: teams can design cards, save them as templates, and order in bulk with consistent branding for every member

teams can design cards, save them as templates, and order in bulk with consistent branding for every member Mobile app (Android and iOS) for sharing cards, managing contacts and tracking leads

(Android and iOS) for sharing cards, managing contacts and tracking leads Cardix, an AI card assistant: upload a photo of any physical business card and it builds a digital profile automatically

upload a photo of any physical business card and it builds a digital profile automatically Built-in CRM with lead management, campaign management, sales force tracking, AI-based lead assignment, AI-based call management and WhatsApp auto-messaging

with lead management, campaign management, sales force tracking, AI-based lead assignment, AI-based call management and WhatsApp auto-messaging Spend-to-revenue tracking that ties campaign spends to leads, customer acquisition cost (CAC) and return on ad spend (ROAS)

that ties campaign spends to leads, customer acquisition cost (CAC) and return on ad spend (ROAS) Bulk supply and custom CRM: cards in bulk with uniform branding for whole teams, and CRM solutions built to a company’s own requirements

cards in bulk with uniform branding for whole teams, and CRM solutions built to a company’s own requirements Digital IDs, badges and access cards for teams, plus loyalty programme integration

for teams, plus loyalty programme integration Privacy controls: Public, Private or Selective profiles, encryption in transit and at rest, optional multi-factor sign-in, role-based permissions and company-owned data. Enterprise customers can opt for separate hosting

Public, Private or Selective profiles, encryption in transit and at rest, optional multi-factor sign-in, role-based permissions and company-owned data. Enterprise customers can opt for separate hosting No app needed to receive a card: recipients tap or scan, and the profile opens in their browser

Bulk orders and custom CRM

Multicloud4u supplies Vcarddly cards in bulk to companies, institutions and event organisers, with consistent branding across every team member. For organisations whose sales process does not fit a standard setup, the company also builds custom CRM solutions around the Vcarddly platform, shaped to their own workflows, lead sources and reporting needs.

QR Connect and partner opportunities

Alongside business cards, Vcarddly offers QR Connect, a range of smart QR and NFC tags for keys, bags, pets, kids and vehicles. Anyone who finds a tagged item can reach the owner with a single scan, with no app required. The tags are priced from ₹249, and pet tags from ₹799.

Brands, retailers and corporate gifting buyers who want to partner with Vcarddly to sell or distribute cards and QR products can get in touch with the team, including for festive and corporate gifting collections.

Pricing and availability

Vcarddly is available now. Every card includes a one-year plan at no cost (normally ₹499), with a personal profile page, lead capture, social sharing and a downloadable PDF card. Team and Enterprise plans add the full CRM, bulk card programmes and tailored support. Teams can start with a pilot group and extend to the whole organisation from the same account.

About Multicloud4u

Multicloud4u Pvt. Ltd. is a software, data and analytics company that builds solutions for digital business transformation. Its 5thir ecosystem brings together tools for connectivity, communities, hiring, events and sales enablement. Vcarddly is part of that ecosystem. The company also supplies cards in bulk and develops custom CRM solutions for businesses.

Media contact

Media Relations | Multicloud4u Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: +91 8920-222-218

Email: salesops@multicloud4u.com

Address: Floor 9, Tower A, Spaze iTech Park, Sector 49, Sohna Gurgaon Road, Gurugram 122018, India

Website: www.vcarddly.com | Apps: Vcarddly on Google Play and the App Store