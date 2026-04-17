Apple Expands Sustainability Push in 2025

Apr 17 (BNP): US tech giant Apple Inc. has reported a major expansion in its sustainability efforts, saying that a record 30% of all materials used in products shipped in 2025 came from recycled sources.

In its latest statement, the Cupertino-based company said it has eliminated plastic from product packaging and now uses 100% recycled cobalt in Apple-designed batteries. It also confirmed the use of fully recycled rare earth elements in all magnets across its devices.

Apple said its products are now shipped in fibre-based packaging designed for easy household recycling, marking a significant shift away from plastic-based materials.

The company also reported a more than 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 compared to 2015 levels, with emissions remaining stable from 2024 despite strong business growth.

Highlighting progress across multiple sustainability areas, Apple pointed to improvements in renewable energy use, recycling systems, water conservation, and zero-waste initiatives.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company remains committed to environmental responsibility, adding that its sustainability goals are also driving innovation across its product ecosystem.

The company further stated that Apple-designed circuit boards now use 100% recycled gold plating and tin soldering, and it has avoided more than 15,000 metric tons of plastic over the past five years through packaging redesign.

Over the last decade, Apple engineers have replaced several plastic components in packaging with recycled or responsibly sourced paper alternatives, including screen protectors and trays.

The company also noted an increase in iPhone production in India, reflecting its ongoing effort to diversify manufacturing locations.