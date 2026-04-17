maspar unveils “Vintage Ornamental Elegance” collection

New Delhi, April 17: maspar, India’s leading premium home furnishings provider, has announced the launch of its newest collection, “Vintage Ornamental Elegance”—a refined celebration of understated beauty inspired by classic ornamentation and timeless design.

Taking care not to let bold overshadow subtle, “Ornamental Elegance” brings back the quiet sophistication of design that doesn’t shout, but captivates. It draws inspiration from intricately carved mirrors, ornamental scrollwork, and the graceful curves of classical architectural pillars. The collection embodies a harmonious blend of tradition and modern refinement.

Abhinav Mahajan, Director Retail maspar, said,

“With this collection, we wanted to step back into softness and subtlety, a more enduring luxury. The palette is deliberately restrained: deep blues, muted purples, and warm beiges tones that evoke a sense of calm, of timelessness, of lived-in luxury. They don’t compete for attention; they settle in, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and indulgent. In the end, it’s all about the feeling.”

This collection is a tribute to the enduring charm of heritage aesthetics, reinterpreted for contemporary homes. Each design reflects a sense of royalty and finesse—simple in its essence, and stunning in its impact. While Arabelle brings a romantic, old-world charm, Coronet hints at regal opulence with its crown-like motifs. Splendid, true to its name, revels in intricate richness, which is contrasted beautifully by the fluid, luminous ease of Auralian.

Available across maspar stores and online platforms, the Vintage Ornamental Elegance collection spans maspar’s signature home categories, offering a complete styling solution from Bed Sheets, Bed Covers, Duvet Covers, Quilts, Pillow Cases, Cushion Covers, and Towel Sets.

With Vintage Ornamental Elegance, maspar reaffirms its commitment to craftsmanship, detail, and design innovation. The collection is designed for discerning consumers who appreciate the finer nuances of décor where elegance lies not in extravagance, but in thoughtful detail and enduring style.

“True elegance lies not in being loud, but in being unforgettable.” This philosophy sits at the heart of the collection, making it an ideal choice for those looking to create spaces that are both refined and deeply personal.