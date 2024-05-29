Mumbai, 29th May 2024: Cloud TV, India’s first and only provider of Smart TV operations systems announced its newest software update, Cloud TV 3.0 designed to enhance the user experience for affordable Smart TVs. Enabling Smart TV players to better serve their viewers, Cloud TV is geared to deliver superior digital entertainment in every household.

Cloud TV is paving the way for TV brands to make digital content accessible to the Indian audience on a large scale. The latest update brings a plethora of exciting features designed to elevate the Smart TV experience. Through its immersive UI and dedicated app row, users can effortlessly browse their desired content and expect seamless navigation and smoother transitions. The Cloud TV voice assistant provides multi-lingual support allowing users to instantly search and play movies and shows in their preferred language. Furthermore, by providing building blocks to streamline the user experience, the Cloud TV remote app helps users to directly access their TV screens through their phone and browse seamlessly.

Commenting on the launch of the new operating system, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, Co-founder and COO, Cloud TV, said, “As a homegrown brand, Cloud TV is the first and only Make in India OS supporting the growth of TV localisation. Over the past years, we have constantly endeavored to help improve the user experience for affordable Smart TVs and to simplify the Smart TV experience for our users. With the launch of Cloud TV 3.0, we enable over 170 TV device partners and 200 content partners, to reach out to their audiences and enhance the viewing experience for over 6 million users currently in India.”

With the updated Cloud TV OS 3.0, it will prove beneficial directly for the consumers and for TV brands and OEMs.

Benefits for the consumers:

Feature-rich TVs at affordable price

Easy browsing and content discovery due to regional language support

Single device for all entertainment needs (apps and live tv both) (no need to depend on STB / DTH)

Benefits for TV brands and OEMs:

Certified OS

Local Support

Affordable pricing

Faster go-to-market time

Essential features available on low end hardware

Customisations and white labeling

Designed to work on a wide range of hardware, Cloud TV is compatible across multiple chipset and RAM configurations, offering the latest features and a high-end user experience enabling digital content discovery. The company currently powers over 6 million users, 170+ Smart TV brands, and over 200 content partners.

The software update is now available for download on compatible Smart TV models.