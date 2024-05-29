HostBooks, a leader in integrated business solutions, has introduced MFG 360°, its latest innovation designed to transform the manufacturing sector by automating and seamlessly integrating every aspect of production. This all-encompassing solution enhances financial management, optimizes operations, and streamlines inventory, supply chain, procurement, sales, and asset management.

The manufacturing sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing global demand. According to recent reports, the global manufacturing market size is projected to reach $12.1 trillion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2020. Integrating Industry 4.0 technologies, such as AI, and IOT is expected to boost productivity by 30% and reduce operational costs by 20% over the next five years. This rapid evolution is enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation, positioning the manufacturing industry for a future of sustained growth and transformation.

“HostBooks MFG 360° is a game-changer for the manufacturing industry, offering unparalleled efficiency, strategic insights, and compliance assurance,” said Kapil Rana and Biswajit Mishra, founders of HostBooks. “Our solution empowers manufacturers to elevate productivity, streamline processes, and achieve sustainable growth.”

MFG 360° offers an extensive suite of features aimed at revolutionizing manufacturing processes. It includes financial management tools for streamlined costs and budgets, activity-based costing, and routing optimization to ensure efficient material movement. The software provides strategic business analytics for data-driven insights, ensures financial and industry standards compliance, and facilitates accurate budgeting and forecasting. Operations are optimized through workflow enhancements, AI-driven preventive actions, and efficient production planning. The solution excels in inventory management, balancing stock levels and maintaining quality control, while enhancing supply chain visibility and predictive planning. Additionally, it integrates procurement and sales processes, manages customer and vendor relations, and oversees asset life-cycles to maximize utilization and minimize costs. With MFG 360°, manufacturers can achieve elevated productivity, streamlined operations, and sustainable growth.

HostBooks Limited is a leader in comprehensive cloud-based business solutions, specializing in enterprise solutions encompassing compliance, accounting, finance, and operational complexities. With eight years of expertise, HostBooks leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data capabilities, and cloud computing to deliver tailored solutions for various industries. Dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, HostBooks provides cutting-edge technology to simplify and enhance business operations, empowering companies to achieve their full potential.