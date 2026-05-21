adidas Originals Launches its new collection of the Low-Profile Sneakers Starring Brand Face Suhana Khan

adidas Originals introduces its new collection of Low-Profile Sneakers with a fashion-forward campaign film starring Suhana Khan that celebrates the rise of low-profile fashion through the lens of Classic Sport. Rooted in adidas Originals’ rich sporting heritage, the campaign reimagines timeless athletic aesthetics for today’s generation through modern styling, versatile silhouettes and fashion-first storytelling.

Inspired by the enduring appeal of classic sport culture, the campaign taps into the growing movement of vintage-inspired dressing that continues to shape contemporary fashion. From retro athletic influences and terrace-inspired styling to playful micro trends like polka dots making a comeback across global fashion and street style, the campaign reflects how sport-inspired fashion has evolved beyond the field to become an everyday style language.

More than a footwear launch, the campaign captures a broader cultural shift where classic sport codes are being reinterpreted through apparel, styling and individuality. Alongside iconic low-profile sneakers, the campaign spotlights fashion-first apparel inspired by archival sportswear silhouettes, blending relaxed tailoring, sporty separates and effortless layering to create looks that feel nostalgic yet distinctly current.

At the heart of the campaign is a visually driven fashion film that channels the spirit of classic sport photography and image-making through a contemporary lens. Set against dynamic urban backdrops and infused with effortless movement and attitude, the film celebrates the intersection of sport, style and culture while positioning low- profile sneakers and classic sport dressing as defining elements of the season’s aesthetic.

Bringing fresh energy to the campaign, Suhana Khan effortlessly embodies the spirit of Low-Profiles through elevated sport-inspired styling and confident self-expression. Styled in head-to-toe adidas Originals looks paired with iconic silhouettes from the collection, Suhana brings alive the campaign’s sporty chic mood while showcasing how classic sport continues to influence modern streetwear and youth culture today.

With Low-Profiles, adidas Originals continues to evolve its storytelling at the intersection of sport, fashion and culture, celebrating a generation that values authenticity, individuality and timeless style. By revisiting iconic sporting silhouettes and pairing them with contemporary fashion sensibilities, the brand reinforces the enduring relevance of classic sport in shaping what’s next.

The new Low-Profiles collection features iconic low-profile silhouettes including the Tokyo, Japan, Taekwondo and Italia in versatile colourways, now available across select adidas stores and on the official adidas website; Shop Low Profile | adidas IN