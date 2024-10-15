Kioxia Introduces PCIe 5.0 NVMe EDSFF E1.S SSDs for Cloud and Hyperscale Environments

October 15, 2024,TOKYO, Japan : Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced the availability of its new KIOXIA XD8 Series PCIe® 5.0 Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S SSDs. The new drives are the third generation of E1.S SSDs from Kioxia and are compliant with PCIe 5.0 (32 GT/s x 4) and NVMeTM 2.0 specifications, and support the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD v2.5 specification(1).

Designed for cloud and hyperscale environments, the KIOXIA XD8 Series meets the growing demand for higher performance, enhanced efficiency, and greater scalability in data centers. The new drives empower cloud providers and hyperscalers to optimize their infrastructure, delivering superior performance while maintaining operational efficiency.

Available in capacities of 1.92, 3.84 and 7.68 terabytes (TB), KIOXIA XD8 Series evaluation drives are now sampling to select customers.

KIOXIA XD8 Series highlights include:

Additional NVMe support includes NVM Express Management Interface (NVMe-MITM) v1.2c

Sequential read performance up to 12,500 gigabytes per second (a 73% improvement over the previous generation)(2)(4)

Sequential write performance up to 5,800 megabytes per second (a 20% improvement)(2)(4)

Random Read performance of 2,300 K Input Output Per Second (IOPS) (a 48% improvement)(2)(3)(4)

Random write performance up to 250 K IOPS (a 25% improvement ) (2)(3)(4)

EDSFF E1.S with 9.5 mm, 15 mm and 25 mm heat sink options

Kioxia designed SSD controller, BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and firmware

Non-SED and TCG Opal SSC SED options

Full end-to-end data protection, power loss protection