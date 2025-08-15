MyNetDiary Launches PlateAI: The First All-in-One AI-Powered Diet & Wellness App

Smarter, faster, and more personal, PlateAI offers real-time coaching, seamless AI logging, and deep nutrition insights — all in one place

BOCA RATON, FL – Aug 15, 2025 — MyNetDiary, the top-rated nutrition and health platform trusted by over 28 million users, has announced PlateAI, the next-generation app for personalized diet and wellness. Available on iOS and Android, PlateAI combines instant AI-powered food logging, real-time nutrition coaching, and a complete suite of health tools to support better habits and sustainable results.

Built for everyday life, PlateAI helps users eat better, lose weight, and stay consistent without the guesswork. The app combines the proven tracking accuracy of MyNetDiary with a powerful new AI Coach that delivers instant feedback, motivation, and meal guidance tailored to the user’s goals.

“PlateAI is your complete support system,” said Sergey Oreshko, founder and CEO of MyNetDiary. “We’ve taken the trusted foundation of MyNetDiary and layered in real-time coaching, photo-based and voice logging, and a smarter, more connected experience. It’s everything people need to succeed in one app.”

With PlateAI, users can log meals by speaking, snapping a photo, or scanning a menu, with AI instantly estimating nutrition and offering personalized suggestions. Its verified database of over 1.9 million foods includes both macronutrients and 100+ micronutrients, providing unmatched nutritional depth.

Unlike traditional calorie counter apps that rely on tedious manual entry and a do-it-yourself approach, or basic AI apps that offer quick logging but limited features and generic guidance, PlateAI delivers both speed and depth. It combines fast AI-powered logging with a comprehensive wellness platform — and goes further with a real-time AI Coach that provides personalized, actionable support based on each user’s habits, goals, and progress, making it easier to stay consistent and achieve sustainable results.

Key Features Include:

AI Coach (24/7) – Personalized, real-time guidance, encouragement, and insight based on actual user data

Photo & Voice Logging – Track meals instantly without typing or manual entry

Menu Scan & Smart Suggestions – Scan a restaurant menu and get personalized recommendations

Daily Nutrition Feedback – Trend analysis and suggestions to help users adjust in real time

Custom Meal Plans – Expert-designed programs for weight loss, strength, or balanced eating

1.9M+ Verified Foods – Complete with macros and 100+ micronutrients

Intermittent Fasting Tools – Flexible tracking and support

Fitness Integration – Works with Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Health, Google Fit, and more

Built-in Community Support – Ask questions, share meals, and get encouragement

Built on two decades of trusted nutrition expertise, PlateAI delivers an elevated, AI-driven experience to support better health, improved consistency, and sustainable results all in one place. Learn more at PlateAI.com.