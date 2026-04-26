Trump Escorted to Safety After Gunfire at White House Correspondents’ Dinner; Shooter Apprehended !

Donald Trump confirms “lone wolf” suspect taken down by Secret Service; one officer injured but saved by ballistic vest, accused hospitalized as investigation continues.

Washington, D.C.,Apr26(BNP): U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that a suspected gunman has been apprehended following a shooting incident that disrupted the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday evening.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, President Trump described the suspect as a “lone wolf” attacker who was swiftly neutralized by U.S. Secret Service personnel. “He was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service, and they acted very quickly,” the President stated.

During the incident, one Secret Service officer sustained a gunshot impact but was protected by a ballistic vest. “The vest did the job,” President Trump added, underscoring the effectiveness of the protective gear and the rapid response of security forces.

According to officials, the suspect—identified as a resident of California—was apprehended alive at the scene and subsequently transported to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have not yet released the individual’s identity.

All attendees, including the President and other protected individuals, were safely evacuated from the venue following the incident. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and any possible connections.