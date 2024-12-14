Phenom’s IAMPHENOM India: Pioneering the Future of Work with AI and Automation

HYDERABAD, DECEMBER 14, 2024: Phenom, a global AI company, concluded its inaugural IAMPHENOM India conference at the Trident Hotel, HITEC City, Hyderabad. Bringing together over 500 senior HR professionals, CXOs, CHROs, and thought leaders, the event marked a significant milestone in redefining the future of talent acquisition and management through intelligence, automation, and experience.

The conference featured cutting-edge AI and automation that is reshaping work, and explored how Phenom’s Intelligent Talent Experience platform empowers enterprises to hire faster, develop better, and retain longer in an era of digital transformation.

Honourable Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, E&C, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the conference, highlighting the pivotal role AI and automation play in shaping India’s workforce landscape.Sri Sai Krishna IT adviser, Government of Telangana and Sri. Sreekant Lanka, CSO, Government of Telangana also graced the occasion.

Sharing his insights, he remarked: “Our vision is to make Telangana a USD $1 trillion economy in the next decade. Key drivers of this transformation include a strong focus on emerging sectors like AI semiconductors and quantum computing. To support this growth, we are focused on talent development through initiatives like Young India Skills University. We want our workforce to be trained and future ready. Organisations like Phenom, a unicorn from Hyderabad, are pivotal in building smarter workplaces and enabling individuals perform to their full potential.”

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM IAMPHENOM INDIA

AI and Automation as Catalysts for Growth: In his keynote, Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder of Phenom, emphasized how Phenom’s purpose of helping a billion people find the right work is transforming HR globally. He remarked, “India is a powerhouse of global workforce innovation. With IAMPHENOM India, we’re not just showcasing AI’s potential—we’re creating a transformative ecosystem for HR leaders to unlock productivity and drive meaningful business outcomes. The future of work is here, powered by intelligence, automation, and experience.”

Thought Leadership and Innovation: Highlighting the convergence of AI and talent management, Hari Bayireddi, President, COO, and Co-founder of Phenom, shared: “Exceptional talent experiences are not just a competitive advantage; they are essential for survival in the modern business landscape. Phenom is proud to partner with Indian enterprises to unlock workforce productivity and foster innovation.”

Exclusive Spotlights on Enterprise Success: CXO’s from leading organizations demonstrated how AI and automation can drive impactful outcomes in talent acquisition and management.

Technology Showcases and Networking: The conference offered unmatched opportunities for HR leaders to network, share challenges, and explore solutions tailored to India’s dynamic workforce needs. Panels on productivity, personalized employee growth, and HR tech consolidation sparked engaging discussions among HR and tech leaders. Participants experienced Phenom’s AI-powered solutions firsthand, discovering ways to optimize talent acquisition, development, and retention. The event also provided a platform for HR leaders to collaborate and address India’s workforce challenges.

A Platform for Inspiration: The event culminated with a special keynote by Olympic Gold Medallist and Indian sports legend Abhinav Bindra, who shared insights on the power of mental resilience and on his identifying and empowering the next generation of sporting champions. Attendees were also inspired by Anand Malligavad, the “Lake Man of India,” who emphasized sustainable practices and community-driven impact.

Talent Experience Awards: The event concluded with a celebration of India-based organizations that are excelling when using AI and automation to enhance talent experiences.