OPPO India Unveils Find X8 Series at Ambassador Conclave: Celebrating Innovation

New Delhi, December 14, 2024: Building on the momentum of the OPPO Find X8 Series launch in India, OPPO India today hosted the Find X8 Series Ambassador Conclave in New Delhi.

The event started with a keynote address by Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications, OPPO India. While introducing the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro to the distinguished audience, Savio stated, “Indian consumers are increasingly on the lookout for high-performance smartphones that meet their needs in communication, productivity, entertainment, and digital payments. The Find X8 Series is designed to fulfill this demand, offering advanced features like AI Reflection Remover, a flagship quad-camera system with exceptional zoom capabilities, and a slim, lightweight design. This is reflected in the overwhelming initial response we received for the flagship series in India.”

The Conclave also included a panel discussion, “How AI-Driven Smartphones Enable Innovation and Aid Newer Mobile Experiences” and brought together industry leaders, including Priyank Pant, Senior Vice President, Paisabazaar, Manish Gupta, Director, Digital & Technology, Yum! Brands, and marketing expert, Shitiz Dogra among other dignitaries. The dialogue highlighted the transformative impact of AI on smartphones — revolutionising user experiences through AI-powered personalisation, adaptive interfaces, and intuitive features like voice commands and predictive text, and driving advancements in camera experience with Computational photography, enabling real-time enhancements for photos and videos, and auto-editing tools for professional-grade visuals. Additionally, enhancing productivity by simplifying daily tasks such as scheduling and real-time translations.

The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro went on sale earlier this month. The smartphones feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, a groundbreaking quad-camera system with two telephoto lenses, a high-density quick-charging Silicon Carbide battery, and advanced AI-powered features for photography and productivity—all in a durable yet lightweight design with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The Find X8 Pro is priced at INR 99,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the Find X8 is available in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB at INR 69,999 and 16GB + 512GB at INR 79,999. Find X8 Series is available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.