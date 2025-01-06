Rain Technology Embeds Visual Security and Delivers Display Innovation From Smartphone to AR/VR

CEO Robert Ramsey, Ph.D. and Chief Scientist Michael Robinson, Ph.D. Explain Radical Changes in Emerging Display Technologies

BOULDER, Colo. and LAS VEGAS — Jan. 6, 2025 — Ahead of CES 2025, CEO Robert Ramsey, Ph.D. and Chief Scientist Michael Robinson, Ph.D. of Rain Technology, creator of the world’s most advanced directional display technologies, today shared expert commentary and select video explainers about:

The market outlook for emerging display technologies.

The big leap in visual privacy to combat shoulder surfers.

Key advances in AR and VR optical design to spur mass adoption.

Opportunities to capitalize on display innovations today.

The Market Outlook for Emerging Display Technologies

Whether for business or personal use, displays of all types are central to our everyday experience. However, the amount and type of information displayed, the types of devices themselves, the hardware technologies used to provide higher quality and more efficient images, and the situations in which these devices are used all continue to expand at an incredible rate. As such, significant market opportunity exists for companies developing innovative solutions. Experts in optics and photonics with a legacy in 3D cinema, Rain Technology scientists are radically changing the playing field for visual privacy and superior optical performance in emerging display technologies, which will transform the market by enabling the type of experiences that drive mass adoption through quality and comfort.

One of Rain Technology’s innovations that has been broadly adopted is Switchable Privacy™, a thin liquid crystal layer in the display that switches privacy on and off, preventing peripheral viewers from seeing sensitive content. See the details of how it works in this video: https://youtu.be/y05VX8Pundg. This has applicability across fraud prevention, securing confidential information, and ensuring personal privacy. It has already shipped millions of units through industry-leading partners. In addition, the company’s innovations in privacy have been successfully leveraged and deployed in the automotive sector. Specifically, No-Driver-Distraction™ helps create safer driving experiences by preventing driver distraction caused by light emitted from passenger screens, and Display Screen Branding™ provides off-axis brand promotion by manufacturers and retailers.

Rain Technology will subsequently be adapted to further define the future of AR and VR in gaming, business, medical, and military defense. Its patented approach, Anamorphic-XR™, which relies on common, easy to manufacture materials, delivers fundamentally superior capabilities to existing AR and VR optics to improve user experience, performance and comfort. It has the potential to significantly increase consumer adoption as well as time spent engaged with devices, opening new opportunities for consumer, enterprise, military and industrial uses.

A Big Leap in Visual Privacy for Every Device

Identity theft and data breaches are on the rise, compounded by mobile work, whether remote or simply in transit. Shoulder surfers, visual hackers, and snoopers are omnipresent. Although the market for adhesive-based privacy screens for smartphones, laptops and monitors is valued at over a billion dollars and set to double in five years, it is a stopgap, lacking the ability to be controlled by enterprise IT and security policy and compromising device performance and usability.

Consumers will begin to see device and display manufacturers as well as enterprise IT departments and application developers placing a higher priority on integrating software solutions with new embedded display technologies to deliver increased privacy and control at the source. This newfound level of security will put mobile privacy in everyone’s pocket and across laptops, point of sale, automotive, tablets, and other devices.

Rain Technology is powering this change. Its patented Switchable Privacy controls the viewing angle to protect enterprises and individuals from visual hacking, data fraud, and identity theft. Switchable Privacy is applicable across the displays for smartphones, laptops, POS and ATM terminals, automotive dashboards and in-cabin displays, and medical kiosks. See more about Switchable Privacy here: https://youtu.be/4IzHUionehY.

Key Advances in AR and VR Performance to Spur Mass Adoption

AR and VR devices have been hyped for decades but have yet to realize their potential. To achieve mass adoption, the device hardware must significantly improve in weight, power efficiency, brightness, image quality, and eye comfort. Rain Technology’s Anamorphic-XR represents a crucial advancement in the evolution of AR and VR features, functionality and performance.

Rising consumer interest and commercial long-term strategies from the major players in AR and VR will be complemented by substantial government investment in these innovations, particularly in headsets and navigation and targeting systems. This dual trajectory of technological enhancement, spurred by Anamorphic-XR, and strategic funding will propel the industry forward. This will effectively pave the way for broader integration by the leading AR and VR manufacturers into various sectors, ultimately transforming how people interact with their digital and physical environments. As these improvements are integrated, a surge in user engagement can be expected in terms of session time and application diversity, from entertainment to surgery to day-to-day interaction with the environment.

Opportunities to Capitalize on Display Innovations Today

· Smartphones – Rain Technology is working with smartphone manufacturers to integrate its embedded Switchable Privacy display technology, ensuring peak performance in optical clarity, color and luminance, while providing Privacy Mode for optimal protection and Share Mode for collaboration. Available now for smartphone brands, display manufacturers, and component suppliers from Rain Technology.

Laptops, Tablets and Monitors – Rain Technology’s Switchable Privacy enables viewing in Share Mode and Privacy Mode as well as delivering best-in-class performance for image clarity, color and luminance. Available now to laptop brands and manufacturers from Rain Technology.

Retail POS – Customer and staff-operated POS terminal numbers are expanding rapidly, and customers are increasingly sensitive to their data being “visually hacked” or even their privacy compromised during cart review, transaction or tipping at point of sale. Optimizing POS devices for both retailers and consumers, Rain Technology’s Switchable Privacy enables manufacturers to deliver a Privacy Mode for consumer transaction security as well as a Share Mode for brand promotion. Now available to retailers from POS manufacturer Datecs and direct from Rain Technology.

Bank ATMs – With more than 3 million ATMs around the world, shopping, dining and withdrawing cash puts consumers as well as merchants, retailers and bankers at risk. Rain Technology’s Switchable Privacy enables ATM manufacturers to ensure financial service providers can mitigate the risk of data breaches, meet regulatory compliance, and foster consumer loyalty and trust. Available today to ATM manufacturers and supply chain providers direct from Rain Technology.

Medical Kiosks – Private patient information, governed by HIPAA regulations, is often displayed on screens across the medical environment, from check-in kiosks to registration desks to hospital nurses stations, pharmacies and more. Rain Technology’s Switchable Privacy enables manufacturers of monitors and tablets to deliver a Privacy Mode for patient privacy and Share Mode for collaboration. Now available to manufacturers and display providers across the healthcare industry through Rain Technology.

Automotive Displays – Bridging the gap between passenger infotainment and safe driving while meeting evolving legislative safety standards, Rain Technology’s No-Driver-Distraction controls the viewing angle and luminous levels so the display screens within the cabin can only be viewed by the intended audience (driver or passenger). Rain Technology’s Display Screen Branding delivers a unique in-cabin design and branding opportunity for marketers. Available today to automotive suppliers, tier one integrators, and brands both directly from Rain Technology and via display manufacturer Tianma.

AR and VR – The future of AR and VR relies at least partly on hardware device advances. Rain Technology is the first to introduce a patented optical design approach — Anamorphic-XR — that holds significant advantages over existing systems in the areas of image quality, color, field of view, brightness (up to 10x improvement), weight, and comfort. Currently available as a proof-of-concept demonstrator, Rain Technology is actively engaging with partners to integrate this technology into future device and wearable offerings.

To learn more, please visit www.raintechnology.com.