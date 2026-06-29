Among all forms of giving, the gift of education and knowledge remains the greatest: Prof.  Prof. Surya Dhananjay, Vice-Chancellor, VCIWU

Hyderabad, June 29: Marking a significant milestone in advancing skill-based education and scientific research, the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East (RCHE) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Food Science Innovation Laboratory, established at a cost of ₹40 lakh, at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University (VCIWU) on Monday.

The laboratory was inaugurated by Prof. Surya Dhananjay, Vice-Chancellor, VCIWU, Dr. S. V. Ram Prasad, District Governor, Rotary International District 3150, and PDG K. Prabhakar, District Rotary Foundation Chair, RI District 3150.

The project was implemented by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East with support from The Rotary Foundation Global GranT, and international partners including the Rotary Club of Canton, USA, RI District 6400, and RI District 5810.

The NABL-accredited Food Science Innovation Laboratory has been designed to provide students and researchers with world-class facilities for advanced food testing, product development, research, quality assurance, and skill development. The laboratory houses four specialized units:

Food Testing & Quality Assurance Unit

Product Development & Innovation Unit

Research & Analysis Unit

Training & Skill Development Unit

The facility will enable students to gain hands-on experience with advanced analytical instruments, undertake cutting-edge research, develop innovative food products, and acquire practical skills aligned with industry requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Surya Dhananjay, Vice-Chancellor of VCIWU, said that Rotary has consistently stood by the University through transformative initiatives that have directly benefited students.

From the large-scale distribution of sanitary pads and the establishment of clean and safe drinking water facilities to now setting up a state-of-the-art Food Science Innovation Laboratory worth ₹40 lakh, Rotary has completed the ecosystem envisioned for our Food Science programme. This laboratory fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the University,” she said.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Govind Putta, President, Rotary Club of Hyderabad East, said that vocational training and skill development have been the Club’s central focus during the year.

We actively identified educational institutions where meaningful interventions could improve employability through practical learning. Supported through Rotary Foundation funding, this Food Science Innovation Laboratory is expected to benefit nearly 5,000 students over the next seven years by equipping them with industry-ready skills while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This project is a landmark addition to our Club’s legacy of impactful community service initiatives,” he stated.

Expressing gratitude to the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East and its international partners, Prof. Surya Dhananjay remarked:”Among all forms of giving, the gift of education and knowledge remains the greatest. After nearly twenty months of dedicated efforts, we are delighted to witness the fruition of this promising Food Science Innovation Laboratory, which will empower generations of young women with practical skills and brighter career prospects.”

The newly inaugurated laboratory is expected to emerge as a centre of excellence in food science education and research, contributing significantly to academic advancement, industry collaboration, innovation, and community development.