Simplismart and Yotta Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure for Indian Enterprises with Shakti Studio

Bengaluru, October 7, 2025 — Simplismart, an Accel-backed company building the fastest MLOps platform for AI workloads, has announced a strategic partnership with Yotta, India’s leading data services provider and NVIDIA Cloud Partner. The collaboration combines Simplismart’s industry-leading inference technology with Yotta’s sovereign GPU cloud infrastructure to power the serverless inference engine behind Yotta’s Shakti Studio, India’s homegrown inference platform for enterprise-scale generative AI.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in India’s AI infrastructure landscape. Simplismart’s ultra-fast, inference-first platform forms the foundation of Shakti Studio’s serverless inference layer, delivering real-time performance, record pod spin-up times, and ultra-low latency even for the largest large language models (LLMs). Yotta, through its Shakti Cloud AI platform, contributes high-performance GPU infrastructure, reliability, and enterprise-grade security, enabling organisations to deploy and scale open-source models within India’s sovereign cloud environment.

“At Simplismart, we’ve always believed that the future of AI depends not just on how powerful models become, but on how easily and responsibly they can be deployed in the real world,” said Amritanshu Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Simplismart. “Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between performance, security, or sovereignty — they deserve all three. Our partnership with Yotta bridges that gap by pairing India’s most advanced inference platform with sovereign GPU infrastructure. Together, we’re building the foundation for a future where AI is faster, more efficient, and truly made for India — enabling every organisation to turn powerful models into practical, real-time impact.”

“With Shakti Studio, we’re bringing the full power of India’s sovereign AI infrastructure to life,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD, & CEO, Yotta Data Service. “By combining Yotta’s Shakti Cloud with Simplismart’s inference technology, we’re enabling enterprises to deploy generative AI at unprecedented speed and scale — securely, locally, and responsibly. This is India’s AI future, built in India, for the world.”

This collaboration is designed to empower Indian enterprises and government organisations with access to locally hosted, production-grade generative AI solutions. By combining Simplismart’s proprietary inference IP and orchestration platform with Yotta’s GPU-backed Shakti Studio & Shakti Cloud, the two companies are setting new benchmarks in scalability, sovereignty, and performance for AI infrastructure in India.