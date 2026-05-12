Tech Mahindra, Cisco Launch Cyber Resilience Fabric to Boost Threat Detection

Pune, May 12: Tech Mahindra a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, to launch a joint security solution, Cyber Resilience Fabric. The solution is designed to help enterprises strengthen digital resilience by enabling unified visibility, intelligence-led decision-making, and faster response across increasingly complex threat environments.

Cyber Resilience Fabric integrates Cisco’s Splunk Enterprise Security with Tech Mahindra’s proprietary Risk Scoring Platform to bring together real-time security data, AI-assisted analytics, and contextual risk intelligence. The solution is purpose-built for enterprise leaders including CISOs, CIOs, and CTOs who require deeper visibility into cyber risk posture while ensuring governance alignment, regulatory compliance, and uninterrupted operations. By applying contextual risk prioritization across security events, the platform enhances triage accuracy, reduces operational noise, and delivers a consolidated view across security, operational, and risk signals.

Saket Singh, SVP & Business Head – Digital Core Services (Cloud, Infrastructure, Network and Cyber Security Services), Tech Mahindra, said,

“In today’s hyper-connected enterprise landscape, the growing scale and sophistication of cyber threats are overwhelming traditional security operations, often leading to delayed detection and fragmented response. Through our partnership with Cisco, we are addressing this challenge by combining contextual risk intelligence with AI-driven analytics to help enterprises move from reactive alert management to proactive, risk-led decisioning. Cyber Resilience Fabric will enable faster detection, prioritized response, and stronger operational resilience.”

The solution enables organizations to transition from traditional alert triage to risk-based, business-aligned decisioning, improving the ability to detect threats earlier, respond with precision, and ensure resilient recovery of business-critical services. Cyber Resilience Fabric tackles a critical industry gap where enterprises are grappling with expanding attack surfaces and rising operational complexity. By embedding intelligence-driven prioritization into security workflows, the solution enables faster and more effective incident management.

Shannon Leininger, SVP, Global Partner Sales & Splunk Channel Chief, Cisco, said,

“The convergence of data, AI, and security is non-negotiable for modern enterprises. By integrating Splunk’s and Tech Mahindra’s unique capabilities, we are accelerating our customers’ ability to prioritize effectively and automate their defense, delivering real, measurable digital resilience.”

The announcement further reflects a shared commitment between Tech Mahindra and Cisco to deliver enterprise-ready, outcome-driven security solutions that empower organizations to operate securely, adapt continuously, and recover rapidly as cyber threats evolve.