Bengaluru Sees Strong Community Participation as Over 5,000 Join RED FM Walkathon Powered by Assetz

Bengaluru, May 12: More than 5,000 participants came together for the RED FM Walkathon, powered by Assetz Property Group, in Bengaluru on May 10, 2026. The fitness and wellness event commenced from St. Joseph’s Boys High School and featured 3K, 5K, and 10K walkathon categories.

The event began at 5:30 AM and included finisher medals, live music performances, and Zumba sessions, creating an energetic community-focused atmosphere.

Saina Nehwal flagged off the walkathon and participated in promoting the message of fitness, wellness, and collective participation. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the importance of taking small steps toward larger goals and appreciated the initiative for combining fitness with social impact by supporting underserved children with access to AI-powered tutors.

Sunil Pareek said wellness is increasingly becoming a core part of urban living and emphasized the importance of building communities that encourage people to stay active, connected, and healthy. He added that Assetz was proud to support the initiative alongside employees and the larger Bengaluru community.

The walkathon was supported by the Bengaluru Traffic Police and ex-servicemen volunteers to ensure smooth operations and participant safety. Assetz also enabled nearly 200 employees to participate as part of its employee wellness and community engagement initiatives.

The event highlighted Bengaluru’s growing interest in community-led fitness and wellness experiences while reinforcing Assetz’s focus on promoting active and connected lifestyles beyond real estate development.