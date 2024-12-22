Why using a free VPN is seen as better for most VPN users

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN for short, is a daily necessity for many Internet users. Most Internet users will attempt to open or access some restricted or blocked websites at least once a month and that is an indication that at some point they will need a VPN.

There are many different VPN services available once we search for VPN services on Google and they are broadly divided into two major sections; free and paid. Of course, a paid VPN is DEFINITELY better in every way than a free VPN (except in terms of price), but that doesn’t mean that “worse” is necessarily worse in everyday use. In fact, more VPN users use free VPNs than paid ones. This article explains why despite its shortcomings, a free VPN is always a top priority.

Here are the points why free VPNs are always preferred:

– Free

This is the main reason why most VPN users tend to choose free VPNs for basic purposes. Most VPN users only use VPN to access porn sites or online forums that are banned in many countries, which is why they don’t need to pay for a “professional” VPN service. If free ones exist why pay?

– It’s quite easy to find a free VPN that provides anonymity

If a few years ago most free VPNs didn’t mask the user’s real IP address, now the situation is reversed. You can now also find some (free VPNs) that protect your real IP address. Okay, if you compare it to the level of security offered by paid VPNs of course the paid ones are better but for everyday use, there is hardly any difference between the two.

– “Almost non-existent” geo-restrictions

We say “almost” because there may be areas that free VPNs don’t cover but overall, most parts of the world are covered by “mainstream” free VPNs. You don’t need to subscribe to a VPN if you can cover most areas with a free VPN. That makes sense, right?

– Most free VPNs are easy to use

Yes, of course, ease of use is always an important factor for choosing any VPN service and the good thing is that many free VPN services are easy to use, even for the layman. Basically, all you have to do is press “connect” and you can instantly access “restricted/blocked” sites.

– Slower but not “significantly” slower speeds

It’s common knowledge that free VPNs inevitably offer slower access speeds than paid ones but so what? Most VPN users, and we’re sure you are too, only use a VPN for a short period of time and that’s not necessarily every day. So the lower access speed is not really that significant. As long as they (the users) can open certain sites at their convenience, the lower speed is “forgivable”.

– Free VPNs are one of the means of testing a VPN service

Yes, free VPNs are a benchmark for testing a VPN service and most VPN services offer unlimited free trials to attract potential users. So many free VPNs can actually be upgraded by switching to paid mode. If you need a paid VPN for your day-to-day tasks, trying some of the best free VPNs can be a great solution to “minimize mistakes”.

– Most free VPNs support multiple platforms

Yes, pick one or two free VPNs at random and chances are they’ll be supported by a wide variety of major platforms like iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows. So why pay if you don’t have to for the convenience of a multi-platform service?

Conclusion

From the points above it seems that using a free VPN is the better option for now. Users can use downgraded services but it is largely helpful in accessing blocked or restricted sites (which is the reason they are using a VPN).