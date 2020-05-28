5 apps to fight fake news on COVID 19

The internet and social media can almost become a misleading platform with bulk of fake news on Covid-19 to spread panic. It’s important to safeguard yourself not only from the pandemic of Covid-19 spread but also the infodemic of false news that is viral on social media.

As we move into the phase of Lockdown 4.0, it is high time to switch to authentic sources of information, be it one’s community or location, health, finance, work, and the overall global scenario.

Aarogya Setu

Developed by the Government of India, Aarogya Setu app functions on its database of infected people. In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the prime minister has asked for every citizen to download and use this app. Available in eleven languages, the app just needs Bluetooth and location access to function and one needs to register using their mobile number. Very soon, the government is also planning to incorporate all Covid-19 virus related information and services within the application. This app can be highly useful for information on essential health services and safety practices.

Umang app

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD), this app will provide you a single platform to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services. The app is aimed at providing all major services offered by Central and State Government departments, Local bodies and other utility services from private organizations. It will also give you the recent updates on SSC exams, vacancies and results.

Dainik Bhaskar

Dainik Bhaskar app has gained tremendous popularity amongst Hindi news readers. It offers 100 percent authentic real-time updates about the latest developments in your city as well as the national and global news that you care about. With the seamless use of AI and Machine Learning, Dainik Bhaskar app will provide you with high-quality analysis and insights as per your location and interest. It offers you to choose from interest categories like politics, sports, business, health, technology, entertainment and lifestyle.

COVID 19 Feedback

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this app acts like a survey tool to gather the latest information from users about any health checkups or treatment that they had undergone recently. The app is helpful for government officials to identify the worst-affected areas.

Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt (formerly Newshunt) is an application loved by more than 150 million users. Dailyhunt goes local! Enjoy immersive videos from your favorite sources, and 300+ locations across India. At present, Dailyhunt claims to offer more than 250,000 fresh pieces of news and content articles every day in 14 languages, licensed from over 1,300 publication partners.