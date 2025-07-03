Tapestry, Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 10, 2025

NEW YORK, July 03, 2025 — Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 in New York City. The event will highlight Tapestry’s long-term strategic growth initiatives and financial outlook, featuring a series of presentations as well as a question and answer session with members of the Company’s senior leadership team, including Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Roe, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. ET. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. In addition, a live video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously and can be accessed on Tapestry’s Investor Relations website, www.tapestry.com/investors. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.