Luxfer Executes Key Strategic Initiative with Sale of Graphic Arts Business

MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 03, 2025 — Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that it has completed the divesture of its Graphic Arts business to Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, Inc., a newly created affiliate of TerraMar Capital LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This divestiture follows a value-creation strategic review, which identified three key priorities: divesting the Graphic Arts business, enhancing the performance of Luxfer’s core Gas Cylinders and Elektron segments, and maintaining full strategic optionality for long-term value creation.

“The Graphic Arts team has built a high-quality business with a reputation for innovation and reliability,” said Andy Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of Luxfer. “The business no longer aligns with Luxfer’s long-term strategic focus, and this divestiture allows us to sharpen our commitment to innovation and growth in our core Gas Cylinders and Elektron segments. We’re proud of the team’s accomplishments and confident that the Graphic Arts business is well-positioned for continued success under new ownership.”

XMS Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Luxfer in the transaction and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as Luxfer’s legal counsel.