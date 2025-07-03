Travelling Abroad? Your Life Insurance Might Not Come With You, Expert Warns

Packing your bags for another international adventure? Before you head to the airport, there’s one item that might not be on your travel checklist but should be – reviewing your life insurance policy. Many frequent travellers don’t realise that crossing borders can create gaps in their coverage, potentially leaving their loved ones vulnerable.

According to life insurance expert Mariah Bliss at Everly Life, a modern life insurance company focused on flexible coverage solutions, this oversight is more common than people think. “Most people assume their life insurance follows them wherever they go, but that’s not always the case,” explains Bliss.

With the rise in remote work and international travel, more Americans are spending extended time abroad, whether for business, pleasure, or digital nomad lifestyles. This shift means it’s time to take a closer look at how your wanderlust might affect your life insurance coverage and what steps you can take to ensure your policy keeps pace with your travel plans.

Drawing from her extensive experience in life insurance strategy and policy design, Bliss has seen firsthand how travel-related coverage gaps can create unexpected challenges for families. Below, she breaks down why your travel habits matter for your life insurance and what you need to know to keep your coverage intact no matter where your adventures take you.

Why Travel Impacts Your Life Insurance

Your life insurance policy wasn’t necessarily designed with globe-trotting in mind. Most standard policies include territorial limitations that can affect coverage depending on where you are when the unexpected happens. Some insurers limit coverage to specific countries or regions, while others may exclude certain high-risk destinations entirely.

“The fine print in many policies includes geographical restrictions that most policyholders never think about until it’s too late,” says Bliss. “A death that occurs in a country not covered by your policy could result in a denied claim, leaving your beneficiaries without the financial protection you thought you’d provided.”

Beyond location, the activities you engage in while travelling can also impact your coverage. Adventure sports, certain types of business travel, or even volunteer work in specific regions might be considered high-risk activities that require additional disclosure or coverage adjustments.

What You Need to Check Before You Go

Bliss highlights what you need to consider before setting off for your travels.

Does Your Policy Cover Death Abroad?

Start by reviewing your policy documents for any territorial limitations. Some insurers provide worldwide coverage, while others restrict benefits to specific countries or exclude certain regions entirely. If you’re planning extended stays abroad, this becomes particularly important.

Are Certain Countries Flagged as High-Risk?

Many insurers maintain lists of countries they consider high-risk due to political instability, high crime rates, or ongoing conflicts. Travel to these destinations might result in coverage exclusions or require special riders to maintain full benefits.

“We’ve seen policies that exclude coverage in countries with active travel advisories or those on specific government watch lists,” notes Bliss. “If your work or personal travel takes you to these areas regularly, you’ll need to address this proactively with your insurer.”

Is Your Occupation or Travel Activity Considered Hazardous?

Certain professions and activities automatically trigger additional scrutiny from life insurance providers. Aid workers, journalists covering conflict zones, private pilots, or those engaging in extreme sports may face coverage limitations or higher premiums.

Expert Tips for Travel-Savvy Coverage

Bliss offers smart insurance-related tips for travelling.

Notify Your Insurer of Increased Travel Frequency

Don’t assume your insurer knows about your travel habits. Proactive communication about frequent or extended international travel helps ensure your coverage remains valid and prevents potential claim disputes later.

“A simple phone call or email to your insurance provider documenting your travel plans creates a paper trail that can be invaluable if questions arise about coverage,” explains Bliss.

Consider Global Coverage Riders or Expat-Specific Policies

If your current policy has geographical limitations, ask about global coverage riders that extend your benefits worldwide. For those planning permanent or semi-permanent moves abroad, expat-specific life insurance policies might offer better protection than trying to modify existing domestic coverage.

Review Beneficiaries and Claim Procedures

International claims can be more complex than domestic ones. Ensure your beneficiaries understand the claims process and have access to necessary documentation. Consider whether having beneficiaries in multiple countries makes sense for your situation.

Document Everything

Keep detailed records of your travel plans, destinations, and activities. This documentation can be crucial if questions arise about coverage or claims. Include information about the purpose of travel, duration of stays, and any activities you plan to engage in.

“The more transparent you are with your insurer about your lifestyle and travel habits, the better they can tailor your coverage to protect you,” says Bliss.

Mariah Bliss, Sr. Manager, Brand & Content Strategy at Everly Life, commented:

“Making one simple call to your insurer before your next big trip could save your loved ones from a major headache down the line. I’ve seen too many families discover coverage gaps at the worst possible moment – when they’re already dealing with loss and grief. Your life insurance should adapt to how you actually live, not force you to live within artificial boundaries. Whether you’re a digital nomad working from Bali or taking that dream safari in Kenya, your coverage should follow you. The key is having these conversations upfront, not after the fact. A few minutes on the phone now can prevent months of complications later when your family needs that financial protection most.”