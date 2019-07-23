Adani Enterprises-Mining recognized amongst Top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces in India

Adani Enterprises- Mining was awarded with ‘India’s Great Place to Work 2019’ certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute in the category- Mid-size Organisations on Friday, July 19 in Mumbai. AEL-Mining is the only mining company in the list of top 50 organizations and received this accolade for the second time demonstrating sustained efforts in creating a congenial workplace for employees.

The Great Place to Work Institute, a global management consulting firm focused on enabling organizations to achieve business objectives by building better workplaces, assesses more than 700 companies across industries every year in India. It recognizes the best based on an employee survey and people practices, in line with practices adopted by global organizations. In the Mid-size Workplacescategory, companies with 100-500 employees are evaluated and the top 50 Medium organizations from over 20 industry sectors are recognized. Some other companies that received the recognition this year included Mahindra Intertrade, Bharti Realty, JM Financial Asset Management, SAS R&D (India) amongst others.

“Our motto is not to make a great workplace but to ensure everyone in the organization enjoys work, feels valued, respected and rewarded accordingly. Organizations adopt different initiatives and methods to engage with employees but we have taken measures to give a sense of warmth, belongingness, and empowerment to employees,” said Vinay Prakash, CEO, Adani Enterprises- Coal & Mining. He added that the recognition in 2017 as one of the ‘Top 50Great Places to Work’ strengthened the brand and credibility for a wider set of stakeholders.

Great Place to Work Institute’s proprietary and globally validated framework is considered the Gold Standard in workplace culture assessment and is endorsed by over 10,000 organizations in more than 58 countries. The certification is a credible and quality source for any organization as an ‘Employer-of-Choice’.Survey assessment is done on 5 dimensions including Fairness, Respect, Credibility, Pride, and Camaraderie. People practices implemented in the organization are evaluated through a culture audit covering 9 distinct practice areas. The metrics used by the institution are used by business leaders and researchers to establish standards of a great workplace.

“Adani Group’s values are aligned with Indian cultural values believing in aspirations and happiness of one big family,” said Amitabh Mishra, Head of HR for Adani Enterprises- Coal & Mining. He added that the recognition has helped the organization to set and achieve newer and higher benchmarks when it comes to evolving from ‘Good to Great Workplace’.